Jian Bing Gong

Only 1 order per day EA stable version 6

Jian Bing Gong
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
30 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 7%
XMGlobal-Real 6
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
126
Gewinntrades:
124 (98.41%)
Verlusttrades:
2 (1.59%)
Bester Trade:
6.37 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-248.70 USD
Bruttoprofit:
254.44 USD (28 671 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-248.73 USD (17 767 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
112 (244.31 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
244.31 USD (112)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading-Aktivität:
24.24%
Max deposit load:
20.67%
Letzter Trade:
8 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
4
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
8 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
0.02
Long-Positionen:
69 (54.76%)
Short-Positionen:
57 (45.24%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.02
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.05 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
2.05 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-124.37 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
1 (-248.70 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-248.70 USD (1)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-70.11%
Jahresprognose:
-100.00%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
4.39 USD
Maximaler:
248.70 USD (72.23%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
79.06% (248.70 USD)
Kapital:
78.04% (193.34 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
GOLDm# 126
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLDm# 6
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLDm# 11K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +6.37 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -249 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 112
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 1
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +244.31 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -248.70 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "XMGlobal-Real 6" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

"ManChi Morning Light" utilizes the "Only 1 Day 1 Order EA Stable Version 6.1", starting with 0.01 lots per order, one order per day; the daily interest rate is around 1%; currently, the win rate is 100% and the drawdown is 0%. It is recommended for aggressive traders to follow with 200u at 1x, while for conservative traders, it is recommended to follow with 400u at 1x.


2025.12.29 01:11
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.48% of days out of 208 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.18 10:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.18 10:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.12 13:32
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.12 09:08
No swaps are charged
2025.12.12 09:08
No swaps are charged
2025.12.12 09:08
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.12 09:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.09 04:47
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 02:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.08 21:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.08 19:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 12:43
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 06:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.02 18:21
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.02 16:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.02 11:03
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.28 14:29
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.28 02:45
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.28 01:45
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
Only 1 order per day EA stable version 6
30 USD pro Monat
7%
0
0
USD
27
USD
30
100%
126
98%
24%
1.02
0.05
USD
79%
1:500
