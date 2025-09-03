"ManChi Morning Light" utilizes the "Only 1 Day 1 Order EA Stable Version 6.1", starting with 0.01 lots per order, one order per day; the daily interest rate is around 1%; currently, the win rate is 100% and the drawdown is 0%. It is recommended for aggressive traders to follow with 200u at 1x, while for conservative traders, it is recommended to follow with 400u at 1x.



