Jian Bing Gong

Only 1 order per day EA stable version 6

Jian Bing Gong
0 reviews
29 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -5%
XMGlobal-Real 6
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
123
Profit Trades:
121 (98.37%)
Loss Trades:
2 (1.63%)
Best trade:
6.37 USD
Worst trade:
-248.70 USD
Gross Profit:
251.67 USD (27 289 pips)
Gross Loss:
-248.73 USD (17 767 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
112 (244.31 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
244.31 USD (112)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
25.32%
Max deposit load:
20.67%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.01
Long Trades:
66 (53.66%)
Short Trades:
57 (46.34%)
Profit Factor:
1.01
Expected Payoff:
0.02 USD
Average Profit:
2.08 USD
Average Loss:
-124.37 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-248.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-248.70 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
-73.03%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4.39 USD
Maximal:
248.70 USD (72.23%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
79.06% (248.70 USD)
By Equity:
78.04% (193.34 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLDm# 123
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLDm# 3
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLDm# 9.5K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +6.37 USD
Worst trade: -249 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 112
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +244.31 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -248.70 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

"ManChi Morning Light" utilizes the "Only 1 Day 1 Order EA Stable Version 6.1", starting with 0.01 lots per order, one order per day; the daily interest rate is around 1%; currently, the win rate is 100% and the drawdown is 0%. It is recommended for aggressive traders to follow with 200u at 1x, while for conservative traders, it is recommended to follow with 400u at 1x.


No reviews
2025.12.18 10:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.18 10:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.12 13:32
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.12 09:08
No swaps are charged
2025.12.12 09:08
No swaps are charged
2025.12.12 09:08
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.12 09:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.09 04:47
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 02:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.08 21:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.08 19:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 12:43
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 06:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.02 18:21
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.02 16:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.02 11:03
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.28 14:29
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.28 02:45
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.28 01:45
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 11:51
No swaps are charged
