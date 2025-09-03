- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
123
Profit Trades:
121 (98.37%)
Loss Trades:
2 (1.63%)
Best trade:
6.37 USD
Worst trade:
-248.70 USD
Gross Profit:
251.67 USD (27 289 pips)
Gross Loss:
-248.73 USD (17 767 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
112 (244.31 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
244.31 USD (112)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
25.32%
Max deposit load:
20.67%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.01
Long Trades:
66 (53.66%)
Short Trades:
57 (46.34%)
Profit Factor:
1.01
Expected Payoff:
0.02 USD
Average Profit:
2.08 USD
Average Loss:
-124.37 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-248.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-248.70 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
-73.03%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4.39 USD
Maximal:
248.70 USD (72.23%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
79.06% (248.70 USD)
By Equity:
78.04% (193.34 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLDm#
|123
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GOLDm#
|3
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GOLDm#
|9.5K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +6.37 USD
Worst trade: -249 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 112
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +244.31 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -248.70 USD
"ManChi Morning Light" utilizes the "Only 1 Day 1 Order EA Stable Version 6.1", starting with 0.01 lots per order, one order per day; the daily interest rate is around 1%; currently, the win rate is 100% and the drawdown is 0%. It is recommended for aggressive traders to follow with 200u at 1x, while for conservative traders, it is recommended to follow with 400u at 1x.
