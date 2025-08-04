- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
2 098
Gewinntrades:
1 952 (93.04%)
Verlusttrades:
146 (6.96%)
Bester Trade:
122.94 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-94.49 USD
Bruttoprofit:
3 804.39 USD (602 973 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-1 129.84 USD (117 593 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
94 (124.53 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
202.43 USD (34)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading-Aktivität:
97.08%
Max deposit load:
12.55%
Letzter Trade:
3 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
70
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
3 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
13.76
Long-Positionen:
963 (45.90%)
Short-Positionen:
1 135 (54.10%)
Profit-Faktor:
3.37
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
1.27 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
1.95 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-7.74 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
8 (-171.60 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-171.60 USD (8)
Wachstum pro Monat :
5.49%
Jahresprognose:
66.66%
Algo-Trading:
98%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.02 USD
Maximaler:
194.40 USD (5.39%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
3.81% (194.62 USD)
Kapital:
26.71% (1 067.85 USD)
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPNZD
|223
|EURJPY
|161
|GBPAUD
|152
|AUDCAD
|142
|AUDNZD
|136
|GBPCAD
|113
|EURCAD
|108
|USDCHF
|100
|NZDCAD
|91
|EURAUD
|85
|NZDJPY
|72
|CADCHF
|70
|GBPUSD
|67
|AUDUSD
|67
|EURUSD
|64
|AUDJPY
|58
|CHFJPY
|47
|USDJPY
|45
|AUDCHF
|39
|NZDUSD
|38
|EURGBP
|35
|EURNZD
|33
|GBPCHF
|33
|CADJPY
|28
|NZDCHF
|24
|GBPJPY
|24
|USDCAD
|20
|XAUUSD
|15
|EURCHF
|8
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPNZD
|149
|EURJPY
|143
|GBPAUD
|183
|AUDCAD
|125
|AUDNZD
|-104
|GBPCAD
|107
|EURCAD
|75
|USDCHF
|118
|NZDCAD
|111
|EURAUD
|158
|NZDJPY
|81
|CADCHF
|96
|GBPUSD
|116
|AUDUSD
|54
|EURUSD
|115
|AUDJPY
|-7
|CHFJPY
|114
|USDJPY
|-112
|AUDCHF
|60
|NZDUSD
|41
|EURGBP
|59
|EURNZD
|75
|GBPCHF
|94
|CADJPY
|122
|NZDCHF
|29
|GBPJPY
|60
|USDCAD
|66
|XAUUSD
|537
|EURCHF
|10
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPNZD
|30K
|EURJPY
|21K
|GBPAUD
|30K
|AUDCAD
|12K
|AUDNZD
|-3.5K
|GBPCAD
|15K
|EURCAD
|12K
|USDCHF
|8.3K
|NZDCAD
|9.4K
|EURAUD
|25K
|NZDJPY
|12K
|CADCHF
|5.3K
|GBPUSD
|9.2K
|AUDUSD
|6K
|EURUSD
|12K
|AUDJPY
|6K
|CHFJPY
|16K
|USDJPY
|-5.1K
|AUDCHF
|4.7K
|NZDUSD
|4.5K
|EURGBP
|3.5K
|EURNZD
|11K
|GBPCHF
|4.9K
|CADJPY
|8.9K
|NZDCHF
|2.6K
|GBPJPY
|7.2K
|USDCAD
|3.2K
|XAUUSD
|214K
|EURCHF
|933
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Bester Trade: +122.94 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -94 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 34
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 8
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +124.53 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -171.60 USD
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "RoboForex-ECN" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
VTindex-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Bybit-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Tradestone-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.23 × 40
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|0.38 × 48
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.43 × 23
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.49 × 49
|
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
|0.67 × 3
|
MonetaMarkets-Live
|0.67 × 6
|
Alpari-Real01
|0.86 × 42
|
ScopeMarkets-Live
|0.91 × 107
|
RannForex-Server
|0.99 × 73
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|1.00 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|1.00 × 12
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|1.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|1.00 × 1
|
RoboMarketsSC-ECN
|1.17 × 41
|
VantageInternational-Live 15
|1.27 × 15
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|1.36 × 147
|
StriforLLC-Live
|1.40 × 5
|
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
|1.49 × 109
|
PUPrime-Live2
|1.55 × 319
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|1.57 × 148
|
FXCC1-Trade
|1.60 × 10
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|1.60 × 719
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
50 USD pro Monat
79%
0
0
USD
USD
3.9K
USD
USD
21
98%
2 098
93%
97%
3.36
1.27
USD
USD
27%
1:300