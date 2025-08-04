SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 5 / BG Low RF 2 G N
Vojtech Dubina

BG Low RF 2 G N

Vojtech Dubina
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
21 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 50 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 79%
RoboForex-ECN
1:300
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
2 098
Gewinntrades:
1 952 (93.04%)
Verlusttrades:
146 (6.96%)
Bester Trade:
122.94 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-94.49 USD
Bruttoprofit:
3 804.39 USD (602 973 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-1 129.84 USD (117 593 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
94 (124.53 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
202.43 USD (34)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading-Aktivität:
97.08%
Max deposit load:
12.55%
Letzter Trade:
3 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
70
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
3 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
13.76
Long-Positionen:
963 (45.90%)
Short-Positionen:
1 135 (54.10%)
Profit-Faktor:
3.37
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
1.27 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
1.95 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-7.74 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
8 (-171.60 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-171.60 USD (8)
Wachstum pro Monat :
5.49%
Jahresprognose:
66.66%
Algo-Trading:
98%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.02 USD
Maximaler:
194.40 USD (5.39%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
3.81% (194.62 USD)
Kapital:
26.71% (1 067.85 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
GBPNZD 223
EURJPY 161
GBPAUD 152
AUDCAD 142
AUDNZD 136
GBPCAD 113
EURCAD 108
USDCHF 100
NZDCAD 91
EURAUD 85
NZDJPY 72
CADCHF 70
GBPUSD 67
AUDUSD 67
EURUSD 64
AUDJPY 58
CHFJPY 47
USDJPY 45
AUDCHF 39
NZDUSD 38
EURGBP 35
EURNZD 33
GBPCHF 33
CADJPY 28
NZDCHF 24
GBPJPY 24
USDCAD 20
XAUUSD 15
EURCHF 8
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPNZD 149
EURJPY 143
GBPAUD 183
AUDCAD 125
AUDNZD -104
GBPCAD 107
EURCAD 75
USDCHF 118
NZDCAD 111
EURAUD 158
NZDJPY 81
CADCHF 96
GBPUSD 116
AUDUSD 54
EURUSD 115
AUDJPY -7
CHFJPY 114
USDJPY -112
AUDCHF 60
NZDUSD 41
EURGBP 59
EURNZD 75
GBPCHF 94
CADJPY 122
NZDCHF 29
GBPJPY 60
USDCAD 66
XAUUSD 537
EURCHF 10
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPNZD 30K
EURJPY 21K
GBPAUD 30K
AUDCAD 12K
AUDNZD -3.5K
GBPCAD 15K
EURCAD 12K
USDCHF 8.3K
NZDCAD 9.4K
EURAUD 25K
NZDJPY 12K
CADCHF 5.3K
GBPUSD 9.2K
AUDUSD 6K
EURUSD 12K
AUDJPY 6K
CHFJPY 16K
USDJPY -5.1K
AUDCHF 4.7K
NZDUSD 4.5K
EURGBP 3.5K
EURNZD 11K
GBPCHF 4.9K
CADJPY 8.9K
NZDCHF 2.6K
GBPJPY 7.2K
USDCAD 3.2K
XAUUSD 214K
EURCHF 933
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +122.94 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -94 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 34
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 8
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +124.53 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -171.60 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "RoboForex-ECN" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 1
Bybit-Live
0.00 × 1
Tradestone-Real
0.00 × 1
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.23 × 40
VantageFXInternational-Live
0.38 × 48
ICMarkets-MT5
0.43 × 23
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.49 × 49
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.67 × 3
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.67 × 6
Alpari-Real01
0.86 × 42
ScopeMarkets-Live
0.91 × 107
RannForex-Server
0.99 × 73
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
1.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 13
1.00 × 12
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 5
1.00 × 1
RoboMarketsSC-ECN
1.17 × 41
VantageInternational-Live 15
1.27 × 15
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
1.36 × 147
StriforLLC-Live
1.40 × 5
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
1.49 × 109
PUPrime-Live2
1.55 × 319
VantageInternational-Live 7
1.57 × 148
FXCC1-Trade
1.60 × 10
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1.60 × 719
noch 114 ...
Keine Bewertungen
2025.10.14 20:17
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.12 13:29
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.08 06:43
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.05 17:54
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.05 17:54
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.08.05 16:48
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.05 16:48
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.08.04 16:11
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.04 16:11
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.04 15:57
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.04 15:57
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.04 15:57
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
