- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDv
|82
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDv
|233
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDv
|24K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "DupoinFuturesID-Real" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
- Average of 30 positions per month
- Maximum loss: 250 pips per trade
- Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:2
- No manual intervention on positions
- Positions may be held overnight
This method has been proven over 14 years, with a maximum consecutive loss of 9 trades and a total drawdown of -780 pips (-7.8%). Please exercise discretion and use lot sizes that are appropriate for your account balance.
Disclaimer: Trading is a high-risk business and can result in the loss of all your capital. Do not invest money you cannot afford to lose.
Compounding Lot Size Guidance:
- $1,000 – $1,999 : 0.01 lot
- $2,000 – $2,999 : 0.02 lot
- $3,000 – $4,999 : 0.03 lot
- $5,000 – $9,999 : 0.05 lot
- $10,000 – $19,999 : 0.08 lot
- $20,000 – $39,999 : 0.13 lot
- $40,000 – $79,999 : 0.21 lot
- $80,000 – $159,999 : 0.35 lot
