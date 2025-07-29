SignaleKategorien
Abraham Hillary

BANG EMAS

0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
22 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Wachstum seit 2025 23%
DupoinFuturesID-Real
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
82
Gewinntrades:
30 (36.58%)
Verlusttrades:
52 (63.41%)
Bester Trade:
60.05 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-25.49 USD
Bruttoprofit:
791.94 USD (79 179 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-559.43 USD (55 019 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
4 (122.67 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
122.67 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading-Aktivität:
19.16%
Max deposit load:
0.35%
Letzter Trade:
3 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
4
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
8 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
1.88
Long-Positionen:
50 (60.98%)
Short-Positionen:
32 (39.02%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.42
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
2.84 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
26.40 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-10.76 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
5 (-84.24 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-84.24 USD (5)
Wachstum pro Monat :
10.35%
Jahresprognose:
125.60%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
32.90 USD
Maximaler:
123.86 USD (9.97%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
10.03% (123.64 USD)
Kapital:
1.90% (22.23 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSDv 82
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDv 233
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDv 24K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +60.05 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -25 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 4
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 5
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +122.67 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -84.24 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "DupoinFuturesID-Real" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe


  • Average of 30 positions per month
  • Maximum loss: 250 pips per trade
  • Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:2
  • No manual intervention on positions
  • Positions may be held overnight

This method has been proven over 14 years, with a maximum consecutive loss of 9 trades and a total drawdown of -780 pips (-7.8%). Please exercise discretion and use lot sizes that are appropriate for your account balance.

Disclaimer: Trading is a high-risk business and can result in the loss of all your capital. Do not invest money you cannot afford to lose.

Compounding Lot Size Guidance:

  • $1,000 – $1,999 : 0.01 lot
  • $2,000 – $2,999 : 0.02 lot
  • $3,000 – $4,999 : 0.03 lot
  • $5,000 – $9,999 : 0.05 lot
  • $10,000 – $19,999 : 0.08 lot
  • $20,000 – $39,999 : 0.13 lot
  • $40,000 – $79,999 : 0.21 lot
  • $80,000 – $159,999 : 0.35 lot


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.10 20:37
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.09 16:10
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.09 17:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.08 18:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.07 19:03
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.01 02:30
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.86% of days out of 35 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.26 03:50
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.04 13:24
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.29 16:21
Share of trading days is too low
2025.07.29 16:21
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.07.29 15:21
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.29 15:21
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.29 15:21
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.29 15:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.29 15:21
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
