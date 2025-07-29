



Average of 30 positions per month

Maximum loss: 250 pips per trade

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:2

No manual intervention on positions

Positions may be held overnight

This method has been proven over 14 years, with a maximum consecutive loss of 9 trades and a total drawdown of -780 pips (-7.8%). Please exercise discretion and use lot sizes that are appropriate for your account balance.

Disclaimer: Trading is a high-risk business and can result in the loss of all your capital. Do not invest money you cannot afford to lose.

Compounding Lot Size Guidance:

$1,000 – $1,999 : 0.01 lot

$2,000 – $2,999 : 0.02 lot

$3,000 – $4,999 : 0.03 lot

$5,000 – $9,999 : 0.05 lot

$10,000 – $19,999 : 0.08 lot

$20,000 – $39,999 : 0.13 lot

$40,000 – $79,999 : 0.21 lot

$80,000 – $159,999 : 0.35 lot



