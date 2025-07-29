- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
80
Profit Trades:
30 (37.50%)
Loss Trades:
50 (62.50%)
Best trade:
60.05 USD
Worst trade:
-25.49 USD
Gross Profit:
791.94 USD (79 179 pips)
Gross Loss:
-524.13 USD (51 511 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (122.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
122.67 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
20.27%
Max deposit load:
0.35%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.16
Long Trades:
48 (60.00%)
Short Trades:
32 (40.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.51
Expected Payoff:
3.35 USD
Average Profit:
26.40 USD
Average Loss:
-10.48 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-84.24 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-84.24 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
11.00%
Annual Forecast:
133.44%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
32.90 USD
Maximal:
123.86 USD (9.97%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.03% (123.64 USD)
By Equity:
1.90% (22.23 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDv
|80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDv
|268
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDv
|28K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +60.05 USD
Worst trade: -25 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +122.67 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -84.24 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "DupoinFuturesID-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
- Average of 30 positions per month
- Maximum loss: 250 pips per trade
- Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:2
- No manual intervention on positions
- Positions may be held overnight
This method has been proven over 14 years, with a maximum consecutive loss of 9 trades and a total drawdown of -780 pips (-7.8%). Please exercise discretion and use lot sizes that are appropriate for your account balance.
Disclaimer: Trading is a high-risk business and can result in the loss of all your capital. Do not invest money you cannot afford to lose.
Compounding Lot Size Guidance:
- $1,000 – $1,999 : 0.01 lot
- $2,000 – $2,999 : 0.02 lot
- $3,000 – $4,999 : 0.03 lot
- $5,000 – $9,999 : 0.05 lot
- $10,000 – $19,999 : 0.08 lot
- $20,000 – $39,999 : 0.13 lot
- $40,000 – $79,999 : 0.21 lot
- $80,000 – $159,999 : 0.35 lot
No reviews
