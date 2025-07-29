- 자본
- 축소
트레이드:
83
이익 거래:
30 (36.14%)
손실 거래:
53 (63.86%)
최고의 거래:
60.05 USD
최악의 거래:
-31.98 USD
총 수익:
791.94 USD (79 179 pips)
총 손실:
-591.52 USD (58 217 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
4 (122.67 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
122.67 USD (4)
샤프 비율:
0.13
거래 활동:
17.93%
최대 입금량:
0.35%
최근 거래:
7 일 전
주별 거래 수:
1
평균 유지 시간:
8 시간
회복 요인:
1.62
롱(주식매수):
50 (60.24%)
숏(주식차입매도):
33 (39.76%)
수익 요인:
1.34
기대수익:
2.41 USD
평균 이익:
26.40 USD
평균 손실:
-11.16 USD
연속 최대 손실:
5 (-84.24 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-87.25 USD (4)
월별 성장률:
0.32%
연간 예측:
3.91%
Algo 트레이딩:
0%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
32.90 USD
최대한의:
123.86 USD (9.97%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
10.03% (123.64 USD)
자본금별:
2.39% (29.06 USD)
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDv
|83
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|XAUUSDv
|200
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|XAUUSDv
|21K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- 입금량
- 축소
최고의 거래: +60.05 USD
최악의 거래: -32 USD
연속 최대 이익: 4
연속 최대 손실: 4
연속 최대 이익: +122.67 USD
연속 최대 손실: -84.24 USD
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "DupoinFuturesID-Real"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
데이터 없음
- Average of 30 positions per month
- Maximum loss: 250 pips per trade
- Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:2
- No manual intervention on positions
- Positions may be held overnight
This method has been proven over 14 years, with a maximum consecutive loss of 9 trades and a total drawdown of -780 pips (-7.8%). Please exercise discretion and use lot sizes that are appropriate for your account balance.
Disclaimer: Trading is a high-risk business and can result in the loss of all your capital. Do not invest money you cannot afford to lose.
Compounding Lot Size Guidance:
- $1,000 – $1,999 : 0.01 lot
- $2,000 – $2,999 : 0.02 lot
- $3,000 – $4,999 : 0.03 lot
- $5,000 – $9,999 : 0.05 lot
- $10,000 – $19,999 : 0.08 lot
- $20,000 – $39,999 : 0.13 lot
- $40,000 – $79,999 : 0.21 lot
- $80,000 – $159,999 : 0.35 lot
리뷰 없음
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
주
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
월별 30 USD
20%
0
0
USD
USD
1.2K
USD
USD
23
0%
83
36%
18%
1.33
2.41
USD
USD
10%
1:500