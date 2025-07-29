- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
81
盈利交易:
30 (37.03%)
亏损交易:
51 (62.96%)
最好交易:
60.05 USD
最差交易:
-25.49 USD
毛利:
791.94 USD (79 179 pips)
毛利亏损:
-547.26 USD (53 813 pips)
最大连续赢利:
4 (122.67 USD)
最大连续盈利:
122.67 USD (4)
夏普比率:
0.16
交易活动:
19.16%
最大入金加载:
0.35%
最近交易:
5 几小时前
每周交易:
3
平均持有时间:
8 小时
采收率:
1.98
长期交易:
49 (60.49%)
短期交易:
32 (39.51%)
利润因子:
1.45
预期回报:
3.02 USD
平均利润:
26.40 USD
平均损失:
-10.73 USD
最大连续失误:
5 (-84.24 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-84.24 USD (5)
每月增长:
11.46%
年度预测:
139.02%
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
32.90 USD
最大值:
123.86 USD (9.97%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
10.03% (123.64 USD)
净值:
1.90% (22.23 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDv
|81
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSDv
|245
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSDv
|25K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +60.05 USD
最差交易: -25 USD
最大连续赢利: 4
最大连续失误: 5
最大连续盈利: +122.67 USD
最大连续亏损: -84.24 USD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 DupoinFuturesID-Real 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
- Average of 30 positions per month
- Maximum loss: 250 pips per trade
- Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:2
- No manual intervention on positions
- Positions may be held overnight
This method has been proven over 14 years, with a maximum consecutive loss of 9 trades and a total drawdown of -780 pips (-7.8%). Please exercise discretion and use lot sizes that are appropriate for your account balance.
Disclaimer: Trading is a high-risk business and can result in the loss of all your capital. Do not invest money you cannot afford to lose.
Compounding Lot Size Guidance:
- $1,000 – $1,999 : 0.01 lot
- $2,000 – $2,999 : 0.02 lot
- $3,000 – $4,999 : 0.03 lot
- $5,000 – $9,999 : 0.05 lot
- $10,000 – $19,999 : 0.08 lot
- $20,000 – $39,999 : 0.13 lot
- $40,000 – $79,999 : 0.21 lot
- $80,000 – $159,999 : 0.35 lot
