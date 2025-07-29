信号部分
Abraham Hillary

BANG EMAS

Abraham Hillary
0条评论
可靠性
22
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 25%
DupoinFuturesID-Real
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
81
盈利交易:
30 (37.03%)
亏损交易:
51 (62.96%)
最好交易:
60.05 USD
最差交易:
-25.49 USD
毛利:
791.94 USD (79 179 pips)
毛利亏损:
-547.26 USD (53 813 pips)
最大连续赢利:
4 (122.67 USD)
最大连续盈利:
122.67 USD (4)
夏普比率:
0.16
交易活动:
19.16%
最大入金加载:
0.35%
最近交易:
5 几小时前
每周交易:
3
平均持有时间:
8 小时
采收率:
1.98
长期交易:
49 (60.49%)
短期交易:
32 (39.51%)
利润因子:
1.45
预期回报:
3.02 USD
平均利润:
26.40 USD
平均损失:
-10.73 USD
最大连续失误:
5 (-84.24 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-84.24 USD (5)
每月增长:
11.46%
年度预测:
139.02%
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
32.90 USD
最大值:
123.86 USD (9.97%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
10.03% (123.64 USD)
净值:
1.90% (22.23 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSDv 81
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSDv 245
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSDv 25K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +60.05 USD
最差交易: -25 USD
最大连续赢利: 4
最大连续失误: 5
最大连续盈利: +122.67 USD
最大连续亏损: -84.24 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 DupoinFuturesID-Real 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据


  • Average of 30 positions per month
  • Maximum loss: 250 pips per trade
  • Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:2
  • No manual intervention on positions
  • Positions may be held overnight

This method has been proven over 14 years, with a maximum consecutive loss of 9 trades and a total drawdown of -780 pips (-7.8%). Please exercise discretion and use lot sizes that are appropriate for your account balance.

Disclaimer: Trading is a high-risk business and can result in the loss of all your capital. Do not invest money you cannot afford to lose.

Compounding Lot Size Guidance:

  • $1,000 – $1,999 : 0.01 lot
  • $2,000 – $2,999 : 0.02 lot
  • $3,000 – $4,999 : 0.03 lot
  • $5,000 – $9,999 : 0.05 lot
  • $10,000 – $19,999 : 0.08 lot
  • $20,000 – $39,999 : 0.13 lot
  • $40,000 – $79,999 : 0.21 lot
  • $80,000 – $159,999 : 0.35 lot


没有评论
2025.12.10 20:37
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.09 16:10
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.09 17:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.08 18:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.07 19:03
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.01 02:30
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.86% of days out of 35 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.26 03:50
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.04 13:24
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.29 16:21
Share of trading days is too low
2025.07.29 16:21
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.07.29 15:21
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.29 15:21
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.29 15:21
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.29 15:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.29 15:21
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
