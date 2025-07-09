SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 5 / GRID OILMAN with BB_Reversal
Supachai Poltam

GRID OILMAN with BB_Reversal

Supachai Poltam
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
28 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 21%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:500
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
1 505
Gewinntrades:
1 494 (99.26%)
Verlusttrades:
11 (0.73%)
Bester Trade:
688.20 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-1 658.01 USD
Bruttoprofit:
6 205.73 USD (2 091 584 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-2 030.45 USD (1 044 914 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
376 (1 489.38 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
1 489.38 USD (376)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading-Aktivität:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
2.20%
Letzter Trade:
1 Stunde
Trades pro Woche:
42
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
2.52
Long-Positionen:
1 452 (96.48%)
Short-Positionen:
53 (3.52%)
Profit-Faktor:
3.06
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
2.77 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
4.15 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-184.59 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
2 (-24.76 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-1 658.01 USD (1)
Wachstum pro Monat :
3.40%
Jahresprognose:
41.25%
Algo-Trading:
96%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
1 658.01 USD (9.90%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
4.82% (1 658.01 USD)
Kapital:
23.04% (3 456.53 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
SpotCrude 1420
XAUUSD 20
AUDCAD 14
BTCUSD 10
AUDUSD 7
AUDCHF 6
NAS100 6
EURUSD 4
AUDJPY 4
USDTHB 4
GBPUSD 3
CHFJPY 3
EURCHF 3
XAGUSD 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
SpotCrude 825
XAUUSD 615
AUDCAD 519
BTCUSD -181
AUDUSD 525
AUDCHF 156
NAS100 929
EURUSD 116
AUDJPY 73
USDTHB 255
GBPUSD -51
CHFJPY 392
EURCHF 3
XAGUSD 0
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
SpotCrude 385K
XAUUSD 51K
AUDCAD 2.4K
BTCUSD 518K
AUDUSD 608
AUDCHF 1.4K
NAS100 24K
EURUSD 1.7K
AUDJPY 2.9K
USDTHB 55K
GBPUSD 188
CHFJPY 4.9K
EURCHF 105
XAGUSD 2
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +688.20 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -1 658 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 376
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 1
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +1 489.38 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -24.76 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Exness-MT5Real28
0.00 × 2
ThreeTrader-Live
0.00 × 23
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.09 × 116
OxSecurities-Live
0.17 × 344
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.19 × 190
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.23 × 114
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.23 × 35
VantageInternational-Live 8
0.28 × 185
Exness-MT5Real3
0.31 × 345
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.42 × 249
FPMarkets-Live
0.44 × 323
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.48 × 46
DooTechnology-Live
0.54 × 26
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.56 × 18
FXPIG-Server
0.60 × 200
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.74 × 27
ActivTradesCorp-Server
0.75 × 4
ICMarkets-MT5
0.85 × 188
Forex.com-Live 536
0.95 × 19
Exness-MT5Real31
1.00 × 2
AdmiralsGroup-Live
1.00 × 1
noch 69 ...
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
Just a simple grid that trade with full margin, no stop loss at all
there's no way this account would get rekt unless this world doesn't use oil anymore
I recently just added dynamic grid for more fun, starting from September

contact me for more details about dynamic grid EA
only 299 USD per 1 copy, can be use up to 5 accounts
Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.18 17:08
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 15:05
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.12 18:35
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.09 11:07
No swaps are charged
2025.12.09 11:07
No swaps are charged
2025.12.07 22:11
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.05 16:51
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.04 20:02
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.03 23:20
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.27 18:12
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.25 00:41
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.17 19:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.04 13:10
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.23 03:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.20 04:01
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.19 22:40
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.08 12:42
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.02 00:39
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.17 23:26
No swaps are charged
2025.09.17 23:26
No swaps are charged
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
GRID OILMAN with BB_Reversal
30 USD pro Monat
21%
0
0
USD
33K
USD
28
96%
1 505
99%
100%
3.05
2.77
USD
23%
1:500
Kopieren

Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 5 benötigt.

Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.