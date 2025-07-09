- Wachstum
Trades insgesamt:
1 505
Gewinntrades:
1 494 (99.26%)
Verlusttrades:
11 (0.73%)
Bester Trade:
688.20 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-1 658.01 USD
Bruttoprofit:
6 205.73 USD (2 091 584 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-2 030.45 USD (1 044 914 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
376 (1 489.38 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
1 489.38 USD (376)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading-Aktivität:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
2.20%
Letzter Trade:
1 Stunde
Trades pro Woche:
42
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
2.52
Long-Positionen:
1 452 (96.48%)
Short-Positionen:
53 (3.52%)
Profit-Faktor:
3.06
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
2.77 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
4.15 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-184.59 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
2 (-24.76 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-1 658.01 USD (1)
Wachstum pro Monat :
3.40%
Jahresprognose:
41.25%
Algo-Trading:
96%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
1 658.01 USD (9.90%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
4.82% (1 658.01 USD)
Kapital:
23.04% (3 456.53 USD)
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|SpotCrude
|1420
|XAUUSD
|20
|AUDCAD
|14
|BTCUSD
|10
|AUDUSD
|7
|AUDCHF
|6
|NAS100
|6
|EURUSD
|4
|AUDJPY
|4
|USDTHB
|4
|GBPUSD
|3
|CHFJPY
|3
|EURCHF
|3
|XAGUSD
|1
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|SpotCrude
|825
|XAUUSD
|615
|AUDCAD
|519
|BTCUSD
|-181
|AUDUSD
|525
|AUDCHF
|156
|NAS100
|929
|EURUSD
|116
|AUDJPY
|73
|USDTHB
|255
|GBPUSD
|-51
|CHFJPY
|392
|EURCHF
|3
|XAGUSD
|0
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|SpotCrude
|385K
|XAUUSD
|51K
|AUDCAD
|2.4K
|BTCUSD
|518K
|AUDUSD
|608
|AUDCHF
|1.4K
|NAS100
|24K
|EURUSD
|1.7K
|AUDJPY
|2.9K
|USDTHB
|55K
|GBPUSD
|188
|CHFJPY
|4.9K
|EURCHF
|105
|XAGUSD
|2
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Bester Trade: +688.20 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -1 658 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 376
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 1
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +1 489.38 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -24.76 USD
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
Just a simple grid that trade with full margin, no stop loss at all
there's no way this account would get rekt unless this world doesn't use oil anymore
I recently just added dynamic grid for more fun, starting from September
contact me for more details about dynamic grid EA
only 299 USD per 1 copy, can be use up to 5 accounts
Keine Bewertungen
