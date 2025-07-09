SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / GRID OILMAN with BB_Reversal
Supachai Poltam

GRID OILMAN with BB_Reversal

Supachai Poltam
0 reviews
Reliability
27 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 21%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 488
Profit Trades:
1 477 (99.26%)
Loss Trades:
11 (0.74%)
Best trade:
688.20 USD
Worst trade:
-1 658.01 USD
Gross Profit:
6 194.61 USD (2 086 086 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 030.45 USD (1 044 914 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
376 (1 489.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 489.38 USD (376)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
2.20%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
78
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
2.51
Long Trades:
1 435 (96.44%)
Short Trades:
53 (3.56%)
Profit Factor:
3.05
Expected Payoff:
2.80 USD
Average Profit:
4.19 USD
Average Loss:
-184.59 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-24.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 658.01 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
2.12%
Annual Forecast:
25.71%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1 658.01 USD (9.90%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.82% (1 658.01 USD)
By Equity:
23.04% (3 456.53 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
SpotCrude 1403
XAUUSD 20
AUDCAD 14
BTCUSD 10
AUDUSD 7
AUDCHF 6
NAS100 6
EURUSD 4
AUDJPY 4
USDTHB 4
GBPUSD 3
CHFJPY 3
EURCHF 3
XAGUSD 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
SpotCrude 814
XAUUSD 615
AUDCAD 519
BTCUSD -181
AUDUSD 525
AUDCHF 156
NAS100 929
EURUSD 116
AUDJPY 73
USDTHB 255
GBPUSD -51
CHFJPY 392
EURCHF 3
XAGUSD 0
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
SpotCrude 379K
XAUUSD 51K
AUDCAD 2.4K
BTCUSD 518K
AUDUSD 608
AUDCHF 1.4K
NAS100 24K
EURUSD 1.7K
AUDJPY 2.9K
USDTHB 55K
GBPUSD 188
CHFJPY 4.9K
EURCHF 105
XAGUSD 2
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +688.20 USD
Worst trade: -1 658 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 376
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 489.38 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -24.76 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real28
0.00 × 2
ThreeTrader-Live
0.00 × 23
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.09 × 116
OxSecurities-Live
0.17 × 344
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.19 × 190
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.23 × 114
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.23 × 35
VantageInternational-Live 8
0.28 × 185
Exness-MT5Real3
0.31 × 345
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.42 × 249
FPMarkets-Live
0.44 × 323
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.48 × 46
DooTechnology-Live
0.54 × 26
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.56 × 18
FXPIG-Server
0.60 × 200
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.74 × 27
ActivTradesCorp-Server
0.75 × 4
ICMarkets-MT5
0.85 × 188
Forex.com-Live 536
0.95 × 19
Exness-MT5Real31
1.00 × 2
AdmiralsGroup-Live
1.00 × 1
69 more...
Just a simple grid that trade with full margin, no stop loss at all
there's no way this account would get rekt unless this world doesn't use oil anymore
I recently just added dynamic grid for more fun, starting from September

contact me for more details about dynamic grid EA
only 299 USD per 1 copy, can be use up to 5 accounts
No reviews
2025.12.18 17:08
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 15:05
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.12 18:35
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.09 11:07
No swaps are charged
2025.12.09 11:07
No swaps are charged
2025.12.07 22:11
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.05 16:51
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.04 20:02
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.03 23:20
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.27 18:12
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.25 00:41
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.17 19:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.04 13:10
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.23 03:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.20 04:01
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.19 22:40
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.08 12:42
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.02 00:39
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.17 23:26
No swaps are charged
2025.09.17 23:26
No swaps are charged
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
GRID OILMAN with BB_Reversal
30 USD per month
21%
0
0
USD
34K
USD
27
96%
1 488
99%
100%
3.05
2.80
USD
23%
1:500
