- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 488
Profit Trades:
1 477 (99.26%)
Loss Trades:
11 (0.74%)
Best trade:
688.20 USD
Worst trade:
-1 658.01 USD
Gross Profit:
6 194.61 USD (2 086 086 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 030.45 USD (1 044 914 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
376 (1 489.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 489.38 USD (376)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
2.20%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
78
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
2.51
Long Trades:
1 435 (96.44%)
Short Trades:
53 (3.56%)
Profit Factor:
3.05
Expected Payoff:
2.80 USD
Average Profit:
4.19 USD
Average Loss:
-184.59 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-24.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 658.01 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
2.12%
Annual Forecast:
25.71%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1 658.01 USD (9.90%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.82% (1 658.01 USD)
By Equity:
23.04% (3 456.53 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|SpotCrude
|1403
|XAUUSD
|20
|AUDCAD
|14
|BTCUSD
|10
|AUDUSD
|7
|AUDCHF
|6
|NAS100
|6
|EURUSD
|4
|AUDJPY
|4
|USDTHB
|4
|GBPUSD
|3
|CHFJPY
|3
|EURCHF
|3
|XAGUSD
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|SpotCrude
|814
|XAUUSD
|615
|AUDCAD
|519
|BTCUSD
|-181
|AUDUSD
|525
|AUDCHF
|156
|NAS100
|929
|EURUSD
|116
|AUDJPY
|73
|USDTHB
|255
|GBPUSD
|-51
|CHFJPY
|392
|EURCHF
|3
|XAGUSD
|0
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|SpotCrude
|379K
|XAUUSD
|51K
|AUDCAD
|2.4K
|BTCUSD
|518K
|AUDUSD
|608
|AUDCHF
|1.4K
|NAS100
|24K
|EURUSD
|1.7K
|AUDJPY
|2.9K
|USDTHB
|55K
|GBPUSD
|188
|CHFJPY
|4.9K
|EURCHF
|105
|XAGUSD
|2
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +688.20 USD
Worst trade: -1 658 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 376
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 489.38 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -24.76 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|0.00 × 2
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|0.00 × 23
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 1
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.09 × 116
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.17 × 344
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.19 × 190
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.23 × 114
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.23 × 35
|
VantageInternational-Live 8
|0.28 × 185
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.31 × 345
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.42 × 249
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.44 × 323
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|0.48 × 46
|
DooTechnology-Live
|0.54 × 26
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|0.56 × 18
|
FXPIG-Server
|0.60 × 200
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.74 × 27
|
ActivTradesCorp-Server
|0.75 × 4
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.85 × 188
|
Forex.com-Live 536
|0.95 × 19
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|1.00 × 2
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|1.00 × 1
Just a simple grid that trade with full margin, no stop loss at all
there's no way this account would get rekt unless this world doesn't use oil anymore
I recently just added dynamic grid for more fun, starting from September
contact me for more details about dynamic grid EA
only 299 USD per 1 copy, can be use up to 5 accounts
there's no way this account would get rekt unless this world doesn't use oil anymore
I recently just added dynamic grid for more fun, starting from September
contact me for more details about dynamic grid EA
only 299 USD per 1 copy, can be use up to 5 accounts
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
21%
0
0
USD
USD
34K
USD
USD
27
96%
1 488
99%
100%
3.05
2.80
USD
USD
23%
1:500