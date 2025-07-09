- Incremento
Total de Trades:
1 496
Transacciones Rentables:
1 485 (99.26%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
11 (0.74%)
Mejor transacción:
688.20 USD
Peor transacción:
-1 658.01 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
6 198.89 USD (2 088 211 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-2 030.45 USD (1 044 914 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
376 (1 489.38 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
1 489.38 USD (376)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.06
Actividad comercial:
100.00%
Carga máxima del depósito:
2.20%
Último trade:
3 horas
Trades a la semana:
48
Tiempo medio de espera:
2 días
Factor de Recuperación:
2.51
Transacciones Largas:
1 443 (96.46%)
Transacciones Cortas:
53 (3.54%)
Factor de Beneficio:
3.05
Beneficio Esperado:
2.79 USD
Beneficio medio:
4.17 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-184.59 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
2 (-24.76 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-1 658.01 USD (1)
Crecimiento al mes:
3.40%
Pronóstico anual:
41.31%
Trading algorítmico:
96%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
1 658.01 USD (9.90%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
4.82% (1 658.01 USD)
De fondos:
23.04% (3 456.53 USD)
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|SpotCrude
|1411
|XAUUSD
|20
|AUDCAD
|14
|BTCUSD
|10
|AUDUSD
|7
|AUDCHF
|6
|NAS100
|6
|EURUSD
|4
|AUDJPY
|4
|USDTHB
|4
|GBPUSD
|3
|CHFJPY
|3
|EURCHF
|3
|XAGUSD
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|SpotCrude
|818
|XAUUSD
|615
|AUDCAD
|519
|BTCUSD
|-181
|AUDUSD
|525
|AUDCHF
|156
|NAS100
|929
|EURUSD
|116
|AUDJPY
|73
|USDTHB
|255
|GBPUSD
|-51
|CHFJPY
|392
|EURCHF
|3
|XAGUSD
|0
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|SpotCrude
|381K
|XAUUSD
|51K
|AUDCAD
|2.4K
|BTCUSD
|518K
|AUDUSD
|608
|AUDCHF
|1.4K
|NAS100
|24K
|EURUSD
|1.7K
|AUDJPY
|2.9K
|USDTHB
|55K
|GBPUSD
|188
|CHFJPY
|4.9K
|EURCHF
|105
|XAGUSD
|2
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|0.00 × 2
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|0.00 × 23
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 1
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.09 × 116
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.17 × 344
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.19 × 190
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.23 × 114
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.23 × 35
|
VantageInternational-Live 8
|0.28 × 185
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.31 × 345
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.42 × 249
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.44 × 323
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|0.48 × 46
|
DooTechnology-Live
|0.54 × 26
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|0.56 × 18
|
FXPIG-Server
|0.60 × 200
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.74 × 27
|
ActivTradesCorp-Server
|0.75 × 4
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.85 × 188
|
Forex.com-Live 536
|0.95 × 19
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|1.00 × 2
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|1.00 × 1
otros 69...Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
Just a simple grid that trade with full margin, no stop loss at all
there's no way this account would get rekt unless this world doesn't use oil anymore
I recently just added dynamic grid for more fun, starting from September
contact me for more details about dynamic grid EA
only 299 USD per 1 copy, can be use up to 5 accounts
there's no way this account would get rekt unless this world doesn't use oil anymore
I recently just added dynamic grid for more fun, starting from September
contact me for more details about dynamic grid EA
only 299 USD per 1 copy, can be use up to 5 accounts
No hay comentarios
