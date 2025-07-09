SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 5 / GRID OILMAN with BB_Reversal
Supachai Poltam

GRID OILMAN with BB_Reversal

Supachai Poltam
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
28 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 21%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
1 496
Transacciones Rentables:
1 485 (99.26%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
11 (0.74%)
Mejor transacción:
688.20 USD
Peor transacción:
-1 658.01 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
6 198.89 USD (2 088 211 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-2 030.45 USD (1 044 914 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
376 (1 489.38 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
1 489.38 USD (376)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.06
Actividad comercial:
100.00%
Carga máxima del depósito:
2.20%
Último trade:
3 horas
Trades a la semana:
48
Tiempo medio de espera:
2 días
Factor de Recuperación:
2.51
Transacciones Largas:
1 443 (96.46%)
Transacciones Cortas:
53 (3.54%)
Factor de Beneficio:
3.05
Beneficio Esperado:
2.79 USD
Beneficio medio:
4.17 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-184.59 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
2 (-24.76 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-1 658.01 USD (1)
Crecimiento al mes:
3.40%
Pronóstico anual:
41.31%
Trading algorítmico:
96%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
1 658.01 USD (9.90%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
4.82% (1 658.01 USD)
De fondos:
23.04% (3 456.53 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
SpotCrude 1411
XAUUSD 20
AUDCAD 14
BTCUSD 10
AUDUSD 7
AUDCHF 6
NAS100 6
EURUSD 4
AUDJPY 4
USDTHB 4
GBPUSD 3
CHFJPY 3
EURCHF 3
XAGUSD 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
SpotCrude 818
XAUUSD 615
AUDCAD 519
BTCUSD -181
AUDUSD 525
AUDCHF 156
NAS100 929
EURUSD 116
AUDJPY 73
USDTHB 255
GBPUSD -51
CHFJPY 392
EURCHF 3
XAGUSD 0
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
SpotCrude 381K
XAUUSD 51K
AUDCAD 2.4K
BTCUSD 518K
AUDUSD 608
AUDCHF 1.4K
NAS100 24K
EURUSD 1.7K
AUDJPY 2.9K
USDTHB 55K
GBPUSD 188
CHFJPY 4.9K
EURCHF 105
XAGUSD 2
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +688.20 USD
Peor transacción: -1 658 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 376
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 1
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +1 489.38 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -24.76 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

Exness-MT5Real28
0.00 × 2
ThreeTrader-Live
0.00 × 23
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.09 × 116
OxSecurities-Live
0.17 × 344
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.19 × 190
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.23 × 114
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.23 × 35
VantageInternational-Live 8
0.28 × 185
Exness-MT5Real3
0.31 × 345
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.42 × 249
FPMarkets-Live
0.44 × 323
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.48 × 46
DooTechnology-Live
0.54 × 26
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.56 × 18
FXPIG-Server
0.60 × 200
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.74 × 27
ActivTradesCorp-Server
0.75 × 4
ICMarkets-MT5
0.85 × 188
Forex.com-Live 536
0.95 × 19
Exness-MT5Real31
1.00 × 2
AdmiralsGroup-Live
1.00 × 1
otros 69...
Just a simple grid that trade with full margin, no stop loss at all
there's no way this account would get rekt unless this world doesn't use oil anymore
I recently just added dynamic grid for more fun, starting from September

contact me for more details about dynamic grid EA
only 299 USD per 1 copy, can be use up to 5 accounts
No hay comentarios
