SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / GRID OILMAN with BB_Reversal
Supachai Poltam

GRID OILMAN with BB_Reversal

Supachai Poltam
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
15 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 6%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
338
Profit Trade:
335 (99.11%)
Loss Trade:
3 (0.89%)
Best Trade:
122.30 USD
Worst Trade:
-16.31 USD
Profitto lordo:
853.82 USD (202 517 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-36.92 USD (1 432 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
302 (405.08 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
405.08 USD (302)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.24
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
2.20%
Ultimo trade:
18 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
24
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
32.99
Long Trade:
324 (95.86%)
Short Trade:
14 (4.14%)
Fattore di profitto:
23.13
Profitto previsto:
2.42 USD
Profitto medio:
2.55 USD
Perdita media:
-12.31 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-24.76 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-24.76 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
3.99%
Previsione annuale:
48.41%
Algo trading:
92%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
24.76 USD (0.18%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.19% (24.76 USD)
Per equità:
9.04% (1 184.73 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
SpotCrude 320
AUDUSD 5
AUDCAD 5
EURUSD 2
AUDCHF 2
USDTHB 2
AUDJPY 1
GBPUSD 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
SpotCrude 362
AUDUSD 57
AUDCAD 32
EURUSD 100
AUDCHF 46
USDTHB 163
AUDJPY 13
GBPUSD 44
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
SpotCrude 169K
AUDUSD -96
AUDCAD 48
EURUSD 1.7K
AUDCHF 595
USDTHB 28K
AUDJPY 526
GBPUSD 895
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +122.30 USD
Worst Trade: -16 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 302
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +405.08 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -24.76 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real28
0.00 × 2
ThreeTrader-Live
0.00 × 23
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.09 × 116
OxSecurities-Live
0.17 × 344
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.19 × 113
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.23 × 35
VantageInternational-Live 8
0.28 × 185
FusionMarkets-Live
0.31 × 95
Exness-MT5Real3
0.38 × 285
FPMarkets-Live
0.42 × 322
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.43 × 241
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.48 × 46
DooTechnology-Live
0.54 × 26
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.56 × 18
FXPIG-Server
0.60 × 200
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.62 × 1522
ActivTradesCorp-Server
0.75 × 4
ICMarkets-MT5
0.85 × 188
Forex.com-Live 536
0.95 × 19
Exness-MT5Real
1.00 × 4
58 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Just a simple grid that trade with full margin, no stop loss at all
there's no way this account would get rekt unless this world doesn't use oil anymore
I recently just added dynamic grid for more fun, starting from September

contact me for more details about dynamic grid EA
only 299 USD per 1 copy, can be use up to 5 accounts
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.17 23:26
No swaps are charged
2025.09.17 23:26
No swaps are charged
2025.09.16 21:38
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.28 10:16
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.21 07:00
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.19 20:32
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.09 17:13
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
GRID OILMAN with BB_Reversal
30USD al mese
6%
0
0
USD
13K
USD
15
92%
338
99%
100%
23.12
2.42
USD
9%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.