- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
338
Profit Trade:
335 (99.11%)
Loss Trade:
3 (0.89%)
Best Trade:
122.30 USD
Worst Trade:
-16.31 USD
Profitto lordo:
853.82 USD (202 517 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-36.92 USD (1 432 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
302 (405.08 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
405.08 USD (302)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.24
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
2.20%
Ultimo trade:
18 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
24
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
32.99
Long Trade:
324 (95.86%)
Short Trade:
14 (4.14%)
Fattore di profitto:
23.13
Profitto previsto:
2.42 USD
Profitto medio:
2.55 USD
Perdita media:
-12.31 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-24.76 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-24.76 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
3.99%
Previsione annuale:
48.41%
Algo trading:
92%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
24.76 USD (0.18%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.19% (24.76 USD)
Per equità:
9.04% (1 184.73 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|SpotCrude
|320
|AUDUSD
|5
|AUDCAD
|5
|EURUSD
|2
|AUDCHF
|2
|USDTHB
|2
|AUDJPY
|1
|GBPUSD
|1
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|SpotCrude
|362
|AUDUSD
|57
|AUDCAD
|32
|EURUSD
|100
|AUDCHF
|46
|USDTHB
|163
|AUDJPY
|13
|GBPUSD
|44
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|SpotCrude
|169K
|AUDUSD
|-96
|AUDCAD
|48
|EURUSD
|1.7K
|AUDCHF
|595
|USDTHB
|28K
|AUDJPY
|526
|GBPUSD
|895
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +122.30 USD
Worst Trade: -16 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 302
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +405.08 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -24.76 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|0.00 × 2
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|0.00 × 23
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 1
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.09 × 116
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.17 × 344
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.19 × 113
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.23 × 35
|
VantageInternational-Live 8
|0.28 × 185
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.31 × 95
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.38 × 285
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.42 × 322
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.43 × 241
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|0.48 × 46
|
DooTechnology-Live
|0.54 × 26
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|0.56 × 18
|
FXPIG-Server
|0.60 × 200
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.62 × 1522
|
ActivTradesCorp-Server
|0.75 × 4
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.85 × 188
|
Forex.com-Live 536
|0.95 × 19
|
Exness-MT5Real
|1.00 × 4
58 piùPer vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Just a simple grid that trade with full margin, no stop loss at all
there's no way this account would get rekt unless this world doesn't use oil anymore
I recently just added dynamic grid for more fun, starting from September
contact me for more details about dynamic grid EA
only 299 USD per 1 copy, can be use up to 5 accounts
Non ci sono recensioni
