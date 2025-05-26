SignaleKategorien
Juan Sebastian Serna Bedoya

AxtralQuant TechValidation02

Juan Sebastian Serna Bedoya
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
45 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Wachstum seit 2025 7%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
328
Gewinntrades:
160 (48.78%)
Verlusttrades:
168 (51.22%)
Bester Trade:
36 981.00 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-38 844.00 USD
Bruttoprofit:
408 261.25 USD (796 249 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-340 218.75 USD (859 615 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
9 (19 816.50 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
54 327.00 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading-Aktivität:
42.37%
Max deposit load:
15.36%
Letzter Trade:
1 Tag
Trades pro Woche:
14
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
0.69
Long-Positionen:
283 (86.28%)
Short-Positionen:
45 (13.72%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.20
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
207.45 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
2 551.63 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-2 025.11 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
9 (-5 192.50 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-72 597.00 USD (5)
Wachstum pro Monat :
1.78%
Jahresprognose:
21.57%
Algo-Trading:
83%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
82 242.75 USD
Maximaler:
98 050.75 USD (9.65%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
9.65% (98 050.75 USD)
Kapital:
0.91% (9 540.00 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
GC_Z 60
GC_G 35
NG_X 34
NQ_Z 33
ES_Z 33
ES_H 29
SI_K 9
NQ_M 7
YM_M 7
GC_M 7
NQ_H 6
HG_N 5
RTY_M 4
6E_M 4
ES_M 4
GC_Q 4
6J_U 4
NQ_U 4
GC_V 4
GC_J 3
ZC_K 3
6J_M 3
YM_U 3
YM_H 2
6J_H 2
HG_K 2
RTY_H 2
ZC_N 2
RTY_U 2
ZC_U 2
SI_Z 2
HG_Z 2
6E_H 1
SI_N 1
ES_U 1
6E_U 1
HG_U 1
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GC_Z -1.5K
GC_G 23K
NG_X -2.6K
NQ_Z 22K
ES_Z -7.9K
ES_H 4.5K
SI_K -2.6K
NQ_M -5.9K
YM_M 15K
GC_M 27K
NQ_H -25K
HG_N 2.2K
RTY_M 4.1K
6E_M 4K
ES_M 118
GC_Q 1.2K
6J_U 2.5K
NQ_U -6.4K
GC_V 986
GC_J 6.8K
ZC_K 225
6J_M 1.8K
YM_U 12K
YM_H -5K
6J_H 665
HG_K -7.5K
RTY_H -211
ZC_N -762
RTY_U 1.1K
ZC_U -350
SI_Z 5.6K
HG_Z -2.4K
6E_H 2.7K
SI_N -306
ES_U 1.7K
6E_U -505
HG_U -1K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GC_Z -111
GC_G 2.3K
NG_X -235
NQ_Z 109K
ES_Z -15K
ES_H 9.4K
SI_K -516
NQ_M -29K
YM_M 3K
GC_M 2.7K
NQ_H -125K
HG_N 886
RTY_M 821
6E_M 3.2K
ES_M 300
GC_Q 127
6J_U 2K
NQ_U -32K
GC_V 99
GC_J 679
ZC_K 450
6J_M 1.4K
YM_U 2.5K
YM_H -1K
6J_H 541
HG_K -3K
RTY_H -39
ZC_N -1.5K
RTY_U 225
ZC_U -700
SI_Z 1.1K
HG_Z -944
6E_H 2.1K
SI_N -60
ES_U 3.4K
6E_U -399
HG_U -405
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +36 981.00 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -38 844 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 7
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 5
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +19 816.50 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -5 192.50 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Darwinex-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

En AxtralFunds, estamos comprometidos con la innovación en el mundo de las inversiones. Utilizamos un sistema de inteligencia artificial desarrollado por nosotros mismos para operar en los mercados financieros con precisión y eficiencia. Actualmente, estamos trabajando en la creación de un track record sólido y transparente a través de nuestra cuenta en Darwinex Zero, donde demostramos el potencial de nuestra estrategia basada en IA.

Si estás interesado en formar parte de un proyecto que combina tecnología avanzada y resultados demostrables, te invitamos a seguir nuestro trabajo y considerar la posibilidad de añadir tu capital al nuestro. Juntos, podemos aprovechar las oportunidades que ofrece el mercado y alcanzar nuevos niveles de éxito.

¡Únete a AxtralFunds y sé parte del futuro de la inversión inteligente!


