- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|GC_Z
|60
|GC_G
|35
|NG_X
|34
|NQ_Z
|33
|ES_Z
|33
|ES_H
|29
|SI_K
|9
|NQ_M
|7
|YM_M
|7
|GC_M
|7
|NQ_H
|6
|HG_N
|5
|RTY_M
|4
|6E_M
|4
|ES_M
|4
|GC_Q
|4
|6J_U
|4
|NQ_U
|4
|GC_V
|4
|GC_J
|3
|ZC_K
|3
|6J_M
|3
|YM_U
|3
|YM_H
|2
|6J_H
|2
|HG_K
|2
|RTY_H
|2
|ZC_N
|2
|RTY_U
|2
|ZC_U
|2
|SI_Z
|2
|HG_Z
|2
|6E_H
|1
|SI_N
|1
|ES_U
|1
|6E_U
|1
|HG_U
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GC_Z
|-1.5K
|GC_G
|23K
|NG_X
|-2.6K
|NQ_Z
|22K
|ES_Z
|-7.9K
|ES_H
|4.5K
|SI_K
|-2.6K
|NQ_M
|-5.9K
|YM_M
|15K
|GC_M
|27K
|NQ_H
|-25K
|HG_N
|2.2K
|RTY_M
|4.1K
|6E_M
|4K
|ES_M
|118
|GC_Q
|1.2K
|6J_U
|2.5K
|NQ_U
|-6.4K
|GC_V
|986
|GC_J
|6.8K
|ZC_K
|225
|6J_M
|1.8K
|YM_U
|12K
|YM_H
|-5K
|6J_H
|665
|HG_K
|-7.5K
|RTY_H
|-211
|ZC_N
|-762
|RTY_U
|1.1K
|ZC_U
|-350
|SI_Z
|5.6K
|HG_Z
|-2.4K
|6E_H
|2.7K
|SI_N
|-306
|ES_U
|1.7K
|6E_U
|-505
|HG_U
|-1K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GC_Z
|-111
|GC_G
|2.3K
|NG_X
|-235
|NQ_Z
|109K
|ES_Z
|-15K
|ES_H
|9.4K
|SI_K
|-516
|NQ_M
|-29K
|YM_M
|3K
|GC_M
|2.7K
|NQ_H
|-125K
|HG_N
|886
|RTY_M
|821
|6E_M
|3.2K
|ES_M
|300
|GC_Q
|127
|6J_U
|2K
|NQ_U
|-32K
|GC_V
|99
|GC_J
|679
|ZC_K
|450
|6J_M
|1.4K
|YM_U
|2.5K
|YM_H
|-1K
|6J_H
|541
|HG_K
|-3K
|RTY_H
|-39
|ZC_N
|-1.5K
|RTY_U
|225
|ZC_U
|-700
|SI_Z
|1.1K
|HG_Z
|-944
|6E_H
|2.1K
|SI_N
|-60
|ES_U
|3.4K
|6E_U
|-399
|HG_U
|-405
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Darwinex-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
Keine Angabe
En AxtralFunds, estamos comprometidos con la innovación en el mundo de las inversiones. Utilizamos un sistema de inteligencia artificial desarrollado por nosotros mismos para operar en los mercados financieros con precisión y eficiencia. Actualmente, estamos trabajando en la creación de un track record sólido y transparente a través de nuestra cuenta en Darwinex Zero, donde demostramos el potencial de nuestra estrategia basada en IA.
Si estás interesado en formar parte de un proyecto que combina tecnología avanzada y resultados demostrables, te invitamos a seguir nuestro trabajo y considerar la posibilidad de añadir tu capital al nuestro. Juntos, podemos aprovechar las oportunidades que ofrece el mercado y alcanzar nuevos niveles de éxito.
¡Únete a AxtralFunds y sé parte del futuro de la inversión inteligente!
