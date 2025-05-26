- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GC_Z
|60
|GC_G
|35
|NG_X
|34
|NQ_Z
|33
|ES_Z
|33
|ES_H
|29
|SI_K
|9
|NQ_M
|7
|YM_M
|7
|GC_M
|7
|NQ_H
|6
|HG_N
|5
|RTY_M
|4
|6E_M
|4
|ES_M
|4
|GC_Q
|4
|6J_U
|4
|NQ_U
|4
|GC_V
|4
|GC_J
|3
|ZC_K
|3
|6J_M
|3
|YM_U
|3
|YM_H
|2
|6J_H
|2
|HG_K
|2
|RTY_H
|2
|ZC_N
|2
|RTY_U
|2
|ZC_U
|2
|SI_Z
|2
|HG_Z
|2
|6E_H
|1
|SI_N
|1
|ES_U
|1
|6E_U
|1
|HG_U
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GC_Z
|-1.5K
|GC_G
|23K
|NG_X
|-2.6K
|NQ_Z
|22K
|ES_Z
|-7.9K
|ES_H
|4.5K
|SI_K
|-2.6K
|NQ_M
|-5.9K
|YM_M
|15K
|GC_M
|27K
|NQ_H
|-25K
|HG_N
|2.2K
|RTY_M
|4.1K
|6E_M
|4K
|ES_M
|118
|GC_Q
|1.2K
|6J_U
|2.5K
|NQ_U
|-6.4K
|GC_V
|986
|GC_J
|6.8K
|ZC_K
|225
|6J_M
|1.8K
|YM_U
|12K
|YM_H
|-5K
|6J_H
|665
|HG_K
|-7.5K
|RTY_H
|-211
|ZC_N
|-762
|RTY_U
|1.1K
|ZC_U
|-350
|SI_Z
|5.6K
|HG_Z
|-2.4K
|6E_H
|2.7K
|SI_N
|-306
|ES_U
|1.7K
|6E_U
|-505
|HG_U
|-1K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GC_Z
|-111
|GC_G
|2.3K
|NG_X
|-235
|NQ_Z
|109K
|ES_Z
|-15K
|ES_H
|9.4K
|SI_K
|-516
|NQ_M
|-29K
|YM_M
|3K
|GC_M
|2.7K
|NQ_H
|-125K
|HG_N
|886
|RTY_M
|821
|6E_M
|3.2K
|ES_M
|300
|GC_Q
|127
|6J_U
|2K
|NQ_U
|-32K
|GC_V
|99
|GC_J
|679
|ZC_K
|450
|6J_M
|1.4K
|YM_U
|2.5K
|YM_H
|-1K
|6J_H
|541
|HG_K
|-3K
|RTY_H
|-39
|ZC_N
|-1.5K
|RTY_U
|225
|ZC_U
|-700
|SI_Z
|1.1K
|HG_Z
|-944
|6E_H
|2.1K
|SI_N
|-60
|ES_U
|3.4K
|6E_U
|-399
|HG_U
|-405
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
En AxtralFunds, estamos comprometidos con la innovación en el mundo de las inversiones. Utilizamos un sistema de inteligencia artificial desarrollado por nosotros mismos para operar en los mercados financieros con precisión y eficiencia. Actualmente, estamos trabajando en la creación de un track record sólido y transparente a través de nuestra cuenta en Darwinex Zero, donde demostramos el potencial de nuestra estrategia basada en IA.
Si estás interesado en formar parte de un proyecto que combina tecnología avanzada y resultados demostrables, te invitamos a seguir nuestro trabajo y considerar la posibilidad de añadir tu capital al nuestro. Juntos, podemos aprovechar las oportunidades que ofrece el mercado y alcanzar nuevos niveles de éxito.
¡Únete a AxtralFunds y sé parte del futuro de la inversión inteligente!
