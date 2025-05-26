SignalsSections
AxtralQuant TechValidation02
Juan Sebastian Serna Bedoya

AxtralQuant TechValidation02

Juan Sebastian Serna Bedoya
0 reviews
Reliability
45 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 7%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
328
Profit Trades:
160 (48.78%)
Loss Trades:
168 (51.22%)
Best trade:
36 981.00 USD
Worst trade:
-38 844.00 USD
Gross Profit:
408 261.25 USD (796 249 pips)
Gross Loss:
-340 218.75 USD (859 615 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (19 816.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
54 327.00 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
42.37%
Max deposit load:
15.36%
Latest trade:
24 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
0.69
Long Trades:
283 (86.28%)
Short Trades:
45 (13.72%)
Profit Factor:
1.20
Expected Payoff:
207.45 USD
Average Profit:
2 551.63 USD
Average Loss:
-2 025.11 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-5 192.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-72 597.00 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
1.78%
Annual Forecast:
21.57%
Algo trading:
83%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
82 242.75 USD
Maximal:
98 050.75 USD (9.65%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.65% (98 050.75 USD)
By Equity:
0.91% (9 540.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GC_Z 60
GC_G 35
NG_X 34
NQ_Z 33
ES_Z 33
ES_H 29
SI_K 9
NQ_M 7
YM_M 7
GC_M 7
NQ_H 6
HG_N 5
RTY_M 4
6E_M 4
ES_M 4
GC_Q 4
6J_U 4
NQ_U 4
GC_V 4
GC_J 3
ZC_K 3
6J_M 3
YM_U 3
YM_H 2
6J_H 2
HG_K 2
RTY_H 2
ZC_N 2
RTY_U 2
ZC_U 2
SI_Z 2
HG_Z 2
6E_H 1
SI_N 1
ES_U 1
6E_U 1
HG_U 1
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GC_Z -1.5K
GC_G 23K
NG_X -2.6K
NQ_Z 22K
ES_Z -7.9K
ES_H 4.5K
SI_K -2.6K
NQ_M -5.9K
YM_M 15K
GC_M 27K
NQ_H -25K
HG_N 2.2K
RTY_M 4.1K
6E_M 4K
ES_M 118
GC_Q 1.2K
6J_U 2.5K
NQ_U -6.4K
GC_V 986
GC_J 6.8K
ZC_K 225
6J_M 1.8K
YM_U 12K
YM_H -5K
6J_H 665
HG_K -7.5K
RTY_H -211
ZC_N -762
RTY_U 1.1K
ZC_U -350
SI_Z 5.6K
HG_Z -2.4K
6E_H 2.7K
SI_N -306
ES_U 1.7K
6E_U -505
HG_U -1K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GC_Z -111
GC_G 2.3K
NG_X -235
NQ_Z 109K
ES_Z -15K
ES_H 9.4K
SI_K -516
NQ_M -29K
YM_M 3K
GC_M 2.7K
NQ_H -125K
HG_N 886
RTY_M 821
6E_M 3.2K
ES_M 300
GC_Q 127
6J_U 2K
NQ_U -32K
GC_V 99
GC_J 679
ZC_K 450
6J_M 1.4K
YM_U 2.5K
YM_H -1K
6J_H 541
HG_K -3K
RTY_H -39
ZC_N -1.5K
RTY_U 225
ZC_U -700
SI_Z 1.1K
HG_Z -944
6E_H 2.1K
SI_N -60
ES_U 3.4K
6E_U -399
HG_U -405
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +36 981.00 USD
Worst trade: -38 844 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +19 816.50 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -5 192.50 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

En AxtralFunds, estamos comprometidos con la innovación en el mundo de las inversiones. Utilizamos un sistema de inteligencia artificial desarrollado por nosotros mismos para operar en los mercados financieros con precisión y eficiencia. Actualmente, estamos trabajando en la creación de un track record sólido y transparente a través de nuestra cuenta en Darwinex Zero, donde demostramos el potencial de nuestra estrategia basada en IA.

Si estás interesado en formar parte de un proyecto que combina tecnología avanzada y resultados demostrables, te invitamos a seguir nuestro trabajo y considerar la posibilidad de añadir tu capital al nuestro. Juntos, podemos aprovechar las oportunidades que ofrece el mercado y alcanzar nuevos niveles de éxito.

¡Únete a AxtralFunds y sé parte del futuro de la inversión inteligente!


