Mark Taylor

Little PercepTroBot FPM

Mark Taylor
1 Bewertung
Zuverlässigkeit
37 Wochen
2 / 6.7K USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 383%
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
518
Gewinntrades:
348 (67.18%)
Verlusttrades:
170 (32.82%)
Bester Trade:
40.50 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-21.60 USD
Bruttoprofit:
2 102.17 USD (169 829 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-623.46 USD (61 729 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
10 (59.39 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
106.52 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.35
Trading-Aktivität:
98.19%
Max deposit load:
19.24%
Letzter Trade:
14 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
12
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
5 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
49.18
Long-Positionen:
222 (42.86%)
Short-Positionen:
296 (57.14%)
Profit-Faktor:
3.37
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
2.85 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
6.04 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-3.67 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
5 (-27.86 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-27.86 USD (5)
Wachstum pro Monat :
4.35%
Jahresprognose:
52.76%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.20 USD
Maximaler:
30.07 USD (4.56%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
4.26% (19.92 USD)
Kapital:
36.84% (250.47 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
EURUSD.r 199
USDCAD.r 97
EURCAD.r 93
EURCHF.r 90
AUDUSD.r 39
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD.r 395
USDCAD.r 287
EURCAD.r 258
EURCHF.r 275
AUDUSD.r 265
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD.r 22K
USDCAD.r 22K
EURCAD.r 29K
EURCHF.r 18K
AUDUSD.r 17K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +40.50 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -22 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 7
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 5
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +59.39 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -27.86 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "FPMarketsLLC-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

Durchschnittliche Bewertung:
jorge sanchez
204
jorge sanchez 2025.12.09 11:25 
 

Mala

2025.10.27 02:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.23 23:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.02 05:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.01 20:20
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.01 14:06
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.01 10:00
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.23 01:29
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.13 08:23
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.04.21 15:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.04.15 10:20
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2025.04.15 10:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.04.15 10:20
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
Little PercepTroBot FPM
30 USD pro Monat
383%
2
6.7K
USD
2.4K
USD
37
100%
518
67%
98%
3.37
2.85
USD
37%
1:500
Kopieren

