- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD.r
|199
|USDCAD.r
|97
|EURCAD.r
|93
|EURCHF.r
|90
|AUDUSD.r
|39
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD.r
|395
|USDCAD.r
|287
|EURCAD.r
|258
|EURCHF.r
|275
|AUDUSD.r
|265
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD.r
|22K
|USDCAD.r
|22K
|EURCAD.r
|29K
|EURCHF.r
|18K
|AUDUSD.r
|17K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "FPMarketsLLC-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
Keine Angabe
