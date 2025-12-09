SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Little PercepTroBot FPM
Mark Taylor

Little PercepTroBot FPM

Mark Taylor
1 review
Reliability
36 weeks
2 / 6.7K USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 380%
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
512
Profit Trades:
343 (66.99%)
Loss Trades:
169 (33.01%)
Best trade:
40.50 USD
Worst trade:
-21.60 USD
Gross Profit:
2 082.13 USD (167 099 pips)
Gross Loss:
-617.87 USD (61 061 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (59.39 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
106.52 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.35
Trading activity:
98.19%
Max deposit load:
19.24%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
5 days
Recovery Factor:
48.70
Long Trades:
221 (43.16%)
Short Trades:
291 (56.84%)
Profit Factor:
3.37
Expected Payoff:
2.86 USD
Average Profit:
6.07 USD
Average Loss:
-3.66 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-27.86 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-27.86 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
6.61%
Annual Forecast:
83.27%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.20 USD
Maximal:
30.07 USD (4.56%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.26% (19.92 USD)
By Equity:
36.84% (250.47 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD.r 199
USDCAD.r 97
EURCHF.r 90
EURCAD.r 87
AUDUSD.r 39
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD.r 395
USDCAD.r 287
EURCHF.r 275
EURCAD.r 244
AUDUSD.r 265
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD.r 22K
USDCAD.r 22K
EURCHF.r 18K
EURCAD.r 27K
AUDUSD.r 17K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +40.50 USD
Worst trade: -22 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +59.39 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -27.86 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPMarketsLLC-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

↗️ Percep-tro-Bot EA

✅ Buy the MT4 EA here ✅

✅ Buy the MT5 EA here ✅


Recommended Low Spread Fast Execution Brokers: 
-- 
IC Markets https://shorturl.at/M5o8c
FP Markets https://shorturl.at/0qt6O
Fusion Markets https://shorturl.at/6H0l1
Roboforex https://shorturl.at/m3Fm1
-- 
Warnings: 
-- 
Read The Algo 101 Trading FAQs Here --> https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/755928
Past performance is no guarantee of future results! 
--

Average rating:
jorge sanchez
204
jorge sanchez 2025.12.09 11:25 
 

Mala

2025.10.27 02:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.23 23:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.02 05:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.01 20:20
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.01 14:06
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.01 10:00
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.23 01:29
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.13 08:23
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.04.21 15:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.04.15 10:20
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2025.04.15 10:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.04.15 10:20
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Little PercepTroBot FPM
30 USD per month
380%
2
6.7K
USD
2.4K
USD
36
100%
512
66%
98%
3.36
2.86
USD
37%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.