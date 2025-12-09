- Growth
Trades:
512
Profit Trades:
343 (66.99%)
Loss Trades:
169 (33.01%)
Best trade:
40.50 USD
Worst trade:
-21.60 USD
Gross Profit:
2 082.13 USD (167 099 pips)
Gross Loss:
-617.87 USD (61 061 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (59.39 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
106.52 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.35
Trading activity:
98.19%
Max deposit load:
19.24%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
5 days
Recovery Factor:
48.70
Long Trades:
221 (43.16%)
Short Trades:
291 (56.84%)
Profit Factor:
3.37
Expected Payoff:
2.86 USD
Average Profit:
6.07 USD
Average Loss:
-3.66 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-27.86 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-27.86 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
6.61%
Annual Forecast:
83.27%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.20 USD
Maximal:
30.07 USD (4.56%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.26% (19.92 USD)
By Equity:
36.84% (250.47 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD.r
|199
|USDCAD.r
|97
|EURCHF.r
|90
|EURCAD.r
|87
|AUDUSD.r
|39
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD.r
|395
|USDCAD.r
|287
|EURCHF.r
|275
|EURCAD.r
|244
|AUDUSD.r
|265
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD.r
|22K
|USDCAD.r
|22K
|EURCHF.r
|18K
|EURCAD.r
|27K
|AUDUSD.r
|17K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +40.50 USD
Worst trade: -22 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +59.39 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -27.86 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPMarketsLLC-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
