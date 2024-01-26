- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|WINV24
|151
|WINM25
|150
|WINQ25
|147
|WINJ24
|143
|WINZ24
|137
|WINV25
|137
|WINQ24
|135
|WINJ25
|133
|WINM24
|130
|WINZ25
|123
|WING25
|109
|WING24
|31
|WING26
|15
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|WINV24
|-204
|WINM25
|151
|WINQ25
|-164
|WINJ24
|238
|WINZ24
|-168
|WINV25
|-49
|WINQ24
|248
|WINJ25
|201
|WINM24
|-66
|WINZ25
|-296
|WING25
|69
|WING24
|191
|WING26
|-126
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|WINV24
|-2.3K
|WINM25
|1.7K
|WINQ25
|-1.9K
|WINJ24
|2.7K
|WINZ24
|-1.9K
|WINV25
|-560
|WINQ24
|2.8K
|WINJ25
|2.3K
|WINM24
|-745
|WINZ25
|-3.4K
|WING25
|785
|WING24
|2.2K
|WING26
|-1.4K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "XPMT5-PRD" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
XPMT5-PRD
|3.86 × 4489
|
GenialInvestimentos-PRD
|4.07 × 720
|
Rico-PRD
|5.55 × 857
Sinal de monitoramento da conta utilizando o robô LAVOAZZIE Robotrader, configurado para trade na B3, ativo Miniíndice WIN.
A configuração roda das 11:28 às 17:00, operando sempre na tendência. Tal configuração não se mostrou satisfatória no período antes das 11:28 e resultados muito bons no horário estabelecido.
Ativo (timeframe): WIN (M4).
Robô: https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/95044
USD
BRL
BRL