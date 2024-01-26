SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 5 / Lavoazzie Robotrader Tendencia
Renato Takahashi

Lavoazzie Robotrader Tendencia

Renato Takahashi
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
101 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2024 3%
XPMT5-PRD
1:1
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
1 541
Gewinntrades:
724 (46.98%)
Verlusttrades:
817 (53.02%)
Bester Trade:
196.00 BRL
Schlechtester Trade:
-187.00 BRL
Bruttoprofit:
29 825.00 BRL (149 125 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-29 766.00 BRL (148 830 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
7 (268.00 BRL)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
440.00 BRL (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading-Aktivität:
6.29%
Max deposit load:
15.62%
Letzter Trade:
3 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
8
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
45 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
0.03
Long-Positionen:
774 (50.23%)
Short-Positionen:
767 (49.77%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.00
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.04 BRL
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
41.19 BRL
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-36.43 BRL
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
9 (-359.00 BRL)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-390.00 BRL (4)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-25.96%
Jahresprognose:
-100.00%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
131.00 BRL
Maximaler:
1 709.00 BRL (45.36%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
45.36% (1 709.00 BRL)
Kapital:
6.26% (201.00 BRL)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
WINV24 151
WINM25 150
WINQ25 147
WINJ24 143
WINZ24 137
WINV25 137
WINQ24 135
WINJ25 133
WINM24 130
WINZ25 123
WING25 109
WING24 31
WING26 15
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
WINV24 -204
WINM25 151
WINQ25 -164
WINJ24 238
WINZ24 -168
WINV25 -49
WINQ24 248
WINJ25 201
WINM24 -66
WINZ25 -296
WING25 69
WING24 191
WING26 -126
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
WINV24 -2.3K
WINM25 1.7K
WINQ25 -1.9K
WINJ24 2.7K
WINZ24 -1.9K
WINV25 -560
WINQ24 2.8K
WINJ25 2.3K
WINM24 -745
WINZ25 -3.4K
WING25 785
WING24 2.2K
WING26 -1.4K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +196.00 BRL
Schlechtester Trade: -187 BRL
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 5
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 4
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +268.00 BRL
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -359.00 BRL

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "XPMT5-PRD" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

XPMT5-PRD
3.86 × 4489
GenialInvestimentos-PRD
4.07 × 720
Rico-PRD
5.55 × 857
Sinal de monitoramento da conta utilizando o robô LAVOAZZIE Robotrader, configurado para trade na B3, ativo Miniíndice WIN.

A configuração roda das 11:28 às 17:00, operando sempre na tendência. Tal configuração não se mostrou satisfatória no período antes das 11:28 e resultados muito bons no horário estabelecido.

Ativo (timeframe): WIN (M4).

Robô: https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/95044


Keine Bewertungen
2024.05.03 19:32
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.04% of days out of 99 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.05.02 21:22
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.04.17 21:51
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.82% of days out of 83 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.04.05 13:02
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2024.02.09 18:24
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2024.01.30 17:49
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.01.26 16:28
Share of trading days is too low
2024.01.26 16:28
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2024.01.26 14:23
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.01.26 14:23
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.01.26 14:23
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2024.01.26 14:23
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2024.01.26 14:23
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
