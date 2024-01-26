- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 539
Profit Trades:
723 (46.97%)
Loss Trades:
816 (53.02%)
Best trade:
196.00 BRL
Worst trade:
-187.00 BRL
Gross Profit:
29 781.00 BRL (148 905 pips)
Gross Loss:
-29 704.00 BRL (148 520 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (268.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive profit:
440.00 BRL (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
6.29%
Max deposit load:
15.62%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
45 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.05
Long Trades:
773 (50.23%)
Short Trades:
766 (49.77%)
Profit Factor:
1.00
Expected Payoff:
0.05 BRL
Average Profit:
41.19 BRL
Average Loss:
-36.40 BRL
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-359.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-390.00 BRL (4)
Monthly growth:
-32.70%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
131.00 BRL
Maximal:
1 709.00 BRL (45.36%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
45.36% (1 709.00 BRL)
By Equity:
6.26% (201.00 BRL)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|WINV24
|151
|WINM25
|150
|WINQ25
|147
|WINJ24
|143
|WINZ24
|137
|WINV25
|137
|WINQ24
|135
|WINJ25
|133
|WINM24
|130
|WINZ25
|123
|WING25
|109
|WING24
|31
|WING26
|13
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|WINV24
|-204
|WINM25
|151
|WINQ25
|-164
|WINJ24
|238
|WINZ24
|-168
|WINV25
|-49
|WINQ24
|248
|WINJ25
|201
|WINM24
|-66
|WINZ25
|-296
|WING25
|69
|WING24
|191
|WING26
|-118
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|WINV24
|-2.3K
|WINM25
|1.7K
|WINQ25
|-1.9K
|WINJ24
|2.7K
|WINZ24
|-1.9K
|WINV25
|-560
|WINQ24
|2.8K
|WINJ25
|2.3K
|WINM24
|-745
|WINZ25
|-3.4K
|WING25
|785
|WING24
|2.2K
|WING26
|-1.3K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +196.00 BRL
Worst trade: -187 BRL
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +268.00 BRL
Maximal consecutive loss: -359.00 BRL
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XPMT5-PRD" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Sinal de monitoramento da conta utilizando o robô LAVOAZZIE Robotrader, configurado para trade na B3, ativo Miniíndice WIN.
A configuração roda das 11:28 às 17:00, operando sempre na tendência. Tal configuração não se mostrou satisfatória no período antes das 11:28 e resultados muito bons no horário estabelecido.
Ativo (timeframe): WIN (M4).
Robô: https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/95044
No reviews
