SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Lavoazzie Robotrader Tendencia
Renato Takahashi

Lavoazzie Robotrader Tendencia

Renato Takahashi
0 reviews
Reliability
100 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 4%
XPMT5-PRD
1:1
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 539
Profit Trades:
723 (46.97%)
Loss Trades:
816 (53.02%)
Best trade:
196.00 BRL
Worst trade:
-187.00 BRL
Gross Profit:
29 781.00 BRL (148 905 pips)
Gross Loss:
-29 704.00 BRL (148 520 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (268.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive profit:
440.00 BRL (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
6.29%
Max deposit load:
15.62%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
45 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.05
Long Trades:
773 (50.23%)
Short Trades:
766 (49.77%)
Profit Factor:
1.00
Expected Payoff:
0.05 BRL
Average Profit:
41.19 BRL
Average Loss:
-36.40 BRL
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-359.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-390.00 BRL (4)
Monthly growth:
-32.70%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
131.00 BRL
Maximal:
1 709.00 BRL (45.36%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
45.36% (1 709.00 BRL)
By Equity:
6.26% (201.00 BRL)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
WINV24 151
WINM25 150
WINQ25 147
WINJ24 143
WINZ24 137
WINV25 137
WINQ24 135
WINJ25 133
WINM24 130
WINZ25 123
WING25 109
WING24 31
WING26 13
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
WINV24 -204
WINM25 151
WINQ25 -164
WINJ24 238
WINZ24 -168
WINV25 -49
WINQ24 248
WINJ25 201
WINM24 -66
WINZ25 -296
WING25 69
WING24 191
WING26 -118
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
WINV24 -2.3K
WINM25 1.7K
WINQ25 -1.9K
WINJ24 2.7K
WINZ24 -1.9K
WINV25 -560
WINQ24 2.8K
WINJ25 2.3K
WINM24 -745
WINZ25 -3.4K
WING25 785
WING24 2.2K
WING26 -1.3K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +196.00 BRL
Worst trade: -187 BRL
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +268.00 BRL
Maximal consecutive loss: -359.00 BRL

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XPMT5-PRD" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

XPMT5-PRD
3.86 × 4489
GenialInvestimentos-PRD
4.07 × 720
Rico-PRD
5.55 × 857
Sinal de monitoramento da conta utilizando o robô LAVOAZZIE Robotrader, configurado para trade na B3, ativo Miniíndice WIN.

A configuração roda das 11:28 às 17:00, operando sempre na tendência. Tal configuração não se mostrou satisfatória no período antes das 11:28 e resultados muito bons no horário estabelecido.

Ativo (timeframe): WIN (M4).

Robô: https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/95044


No reviews
2024.05.03 19:32
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.04% of days out of 99 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.05.02 21:22
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.04.17 21:51
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.82% of days out of 83 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.04.05 13:02
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2024.02.09 18:24
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2024.01.30 17:49
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.01.26 16:28
Share of trading days is too low
2024.01.26 16:28
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2024.01.26 14:23
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.01.26 14:23
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.01.26 14:23
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2024.01.26 14:23
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2024.01.26 14:23
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
