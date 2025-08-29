KurseKategorien
AZO: AutoZone Inc

4129.66 USD 93.40 (2.21%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von AZO hat sich für heute um -2.21% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 4112.51 bis zu einem Hoch von 4235.67 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die AutoZone Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
4112.51 4235.67
Jahresspanne
2981.19 4388.11
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
4223.06
Eröffnung
4213.58
Bid
4129.66
Ask
4129.96
Tief
4112.51
Hoch
4235.67
Volumen
103
Tagesänderung
-2.21%
Monatsänderung
-2.26%
6-Monatsänderung
7.82%
Jahresänderung
30.75%
