AZO: AutoZone Inc
4129.66 USD 93.40 (2.21%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von AZO hat sich für heute um -2.21% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 4112.51 bis zu einem Hoch von 4235.67 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die AutoZone Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
4112.51 4235.67
Jahresspanne
2981.19 4388.11
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 4223.06
- Eröffnung
- 4213.58
- Bid
- 4129.66
- Ask
- 4129.96
- Tief
- 4112.51
- Hoch
- 4235.67
- Volumen
- 103
- Tagesänderung
- -2.21%
- Monatsänderung
- -2.26%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 7.82%
- Jahresänderung
- 30.75%
