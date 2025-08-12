QuotesSections
Currencies / AZO
AZO: AutoZone Inc

4227.20 USD 99.06 (2.29%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

AZO exchange rate has changed by -2.29% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 4198.56 and at a high of 4357.81.

Follow AutoZone Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
4198.56 4357.81
Year Range
2981.19 4388.11
Previous Close
4326.26
Open
4335.39
Bid
4227.20
Ask
4227.50
Low
4198.56
High
4357.81
Volume
141
Daily Change
-2.29%
Month Change
0.05%
6 Months Change
10.36%
Year Change
33.83%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%