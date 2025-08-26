KurseKategorien
ALL: Allstate Corporation (The)

205.69 USD 8.47 (4.29%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von ALL hat sich für heute um 4.29% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 198.18 bis zu einem Hoch von 207.27 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Allstate Corporation (The)-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
198.18 207.27
Jahresspanne
176.00 214.76
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
197.22
Eröffnung
198.18
Bid
205.69
Ask
205.99
Tief
198.18
Hoch
207.27
Volumen
4.457 K
Tagesänderung
4.29%
Monatsänderung
0.72%
6-Monatsänderung
-1.01%
Jahresänderung
8.53%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K