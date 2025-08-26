Währungen / ALL
ALL: Allstate Corporation (The)
205.69 USD 8.47 (4.29%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von ALL hat sich für heute um 4.29% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 198.18 bis zu einem Hoch von 207.27 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Allstate Corporation (The)-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
198.18 207.27
Jahresspanne
176.00 214.76
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 197.22
- Eröffnung
- 198.18
- Bid
- 205.69
- Ask
- 205.99
- Tief
- 198.18
- Hoch
- 207.27
- Volumen
- 4.457 K
- Tagesänderung
- 4.29%
- Monatsänderung
- 0.72%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -1.01%
- Jahresänderung
- 8.53%
