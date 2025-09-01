Dövizler / ALL
ALL: Allstate Corporation (The)
205.90 USD 0.21 (0.10%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
ALL fiyatı bugün 0.10% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 203.90 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 206.37 aralığında işlem gördü.
Allstate Corporation (The) hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Günlük aralık
203.90 206.37
Yıllık aralık
176.00 214.76
- Önceki kapanış
- 205.69
- Açılış
- 206.01
- Satış
- 205.90
- Alış
- 206.20
- Düşük
- 203.90
- Yüksek
- 206.37
- Hacim
- 2.851 K
- Günlük değişim
- 0.10%
- Aylık değişim
- 0.82%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -0.91%
- Yıllık değişim
- 8.64%
21 Eylül, Pazar