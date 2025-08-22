Currencies / ALL
ALL: Allstate Corporation (The)
196.89 USD 3.51 (1.75%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ALL exchange rate has changed by -1.75% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 196.73 and at a high of 201.03.
Follow Allstate Corporation (The) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
196.73 201.03
Year Range
176.00 214.76
- Previous Close
- 200.40
- Open
- 200.50
- Bid
- 196.89
- Ask
- 197.19
- Low
- 196.73
- High
- 201.03
- Volume
- 2.109 K
- Daily Change
- -1.75%
- Month Change
- -3.59%
- 6 Months Change
- -5.25%
- Year Change
- 3.88%
