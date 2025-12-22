UIVM: VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF
今日UIVM汇率已更改0.40%。当日，交易品种以低点76.91和高点77.12进行交易。
关注VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
UIVM新闻
- Performance Insights - July 2026
- CIO Weekly: Will Earnings Sustain Equities Momentum?
- Shipping Choke Points Raise Business Costs Even After The Iran War
- Global Leading Indicators, June 2026 - Downturn Confirmed
- Jensen Huang's $9 Trillion Productivity Claim
- Allocate With Intent: Active Equity Strategies For Changing Markets
- Oil Is A Critical War Gauge For Tracking Iran Risk In Real Time
- A Different Supply-Side Shock
- VIDI: Multi-Factor Ex-U.S. ETF With Value And Diversification
- UIVM: An ETF That Offers Value, Momentum, And Low-Risk International Stocks (NASDAQ:UIVM)
- Outlook For Global Economy As Middle East Conflict Creates A Critical 'Chokepoint'
- IMOM: Better Tactical ETF Than Long-Term Holding (NASDAQ:IMOM)
- IMTM: A Fair International Momentum ETF, But Lags IDMO (NYSEARCA:IMTM)
- IDMO: Confirmed As A Leading International Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO)
- The Shift To Outcome-Driven ETFs
- The U.S. Dollar’s Slide Has Been A Tailwind For Investing In Foreign Markets
- Data Update 4 For 2026: The Global Perspective
- Global Trade In 2026: Significant Slowdown Amid Large Shifts
- Global Economy Shakes Off Tariff Shock Amid Tech-Driven Boom
- Global Stocks Set To Rally Again In 2026, Though U.S. Market May Regain Lead
- New Year, New Records: Equities Rise As Growth Outlook Improves
- Global Markets In 2026: How Venezuela Could Shift The Outlook
- Yet Another Year Of Economic Resilience
- Equities: Stay Invested, Stay Diversified
常见问题解答
UIVM股票今天的价格是多少？
VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF股票今天的定价为77.06。它在76.91 - 77.12范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为76.75，交易量达到38。UIVM的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF股票是否支付股息？
VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF目前的价值为77.06。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注6.94%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪UIVM走势。
如何购买UIVM股票？
您可以以77.06的当前价格购买VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF股票。订单通常设置在77.06或77.36附近，而38和0.03%显示市场活动。立即关注UIVM的实时图表更新。
如何投资UIVM股票？
投资VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF需要考虑年度范围65.85 - 77.40和当前价格77.06。许多人在以77.06或77.36下订单之前，会比较1.97%和。实时查看UIVM价格图表，了解每日变化。
VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF的最高价格是77.40。在65.85 - 77.40内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF的绩效。
VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF股票的最低价格是多少？
VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF（UIVM）的最低价格为65.85。将其与当前的77.06和65.85 - 77.40进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看UIVM在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
UIVM股票是什么时候拆分的？
VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、76.75和6.94%中可见。
- 前一天收盘价
- 76.75
- 开盘价
- 77.04
- 卖价
- 77.06
- 买价
- 77.36
- 最低价
- 76.91
- 最高价
- 77.12
- 交易量
- 38
- 日变化
- 0.40%
- 月变化
- 1.97%
- 6个月变化
- 6.54%
- 年变化
- 6.94%
- 实际值
- 0.0%
- 预测值
- 0.5%
- 前值
- -0.1%
- 实际值
- 0.2%
- 预测值
- 0.2%
- 前值
- 0.4%
- 实际值
- 209 K
- 预测值
- 213 K
- 前值
- 200 K
- 实际值
- 1.777 M
- 预测值
- 1.777 M
- 前值
- 1.799 M
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 5.058%