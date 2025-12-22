报价部分
货币 / UIVM
回到股票

UIVM: VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF

77.06 USD 0.31 (0.40%)
版块: 金融 基础: 美元 盈利货币: 美元

今日UIVM汇率已更改0.40%。当日，交易品种以低点76.91和高点77.12进行交易。

关注VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

全屏图表
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

UIVM新闻

常见问题解答

UIVM股票今天的价格是多少？

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF股票今天的定价为77.06。它在76.91 - 77.12范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为76.75，交易量达到38。UIVM的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF股票是否支付股息？

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF目前的价值为77.06。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注6.94%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪UIVM走势。

如何购买UIVM股票？

您可以以77.06的当前价格购买VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF股票。订单通常设置在77.06或77.36附近，而38和0.03%显示市场活动。立即关注UIVM的实时图表更新。

如何投资UIVM股票？

投资VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF需要考虑年度范围65.85 - 77.40和当前价格77.06。许多人在以77.06或77.36下订单之前，会比较1.97%和。实时查看UIVM价格图表，了解每日变化。

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF的最高价格是77.40。在65.85 - 77.40内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF的绩效。

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF股票的最低价格是多少？

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF（UIVM）的最低价格为65.85。将其与当前的77.06和65.85 - 77.40进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看UIVM在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

UIVM股票是什么时候拆分的？

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、76.75和6.94%中可见。

日范围
76.91 77.12
年范围
65.85 77.40
前一天收盘价
76.75
开盘价
77.04
卖价
77.06
买价
77.36
最低价
76.91
最高价
77.12
交易量
38
日变化
0.40%
月变化
1.97%
6个月变化
6.54%
年变化
6.94%
13 八月, 星期四
12:30
USD
PPI月率m/m
实际值
0.0%
预测值
0.5%
前值
-0.1%
12:30
USD
核心生产者物价指数(PPI)月率 m/m
实际值
0.2%
预测值
0.2%
前值
0.4%
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
209 K
预测值
213 K
前值
200 K
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
1.777 M
预测值
1.777 M
前值
1.799 M
17:00
USD
30年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
5.058%