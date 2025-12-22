- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
UIVM: VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF
UIVM exchange rate has changed by 0.99% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 77.17 and at a high of 77.40.
Follow VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
UIVM News
- Performance Insights - July 2026
- CIO Weekly: Will Earnings Sustain Equities Momentum?
- Shipping Choke Points Raise Business Costs Even After The Iran War
- Global Leading Indicators, June 2026 - Downturn Confirmed
- Jensen Huang's $9 Trillion Productivity Claim
- Allocate With Intent: Active Equity Strategies For Changing Markets
- Oil Is A Critical War Gauge For Tracking Iran Risk In Real Time
- A Different Supply-Side Shock
- VIDI: Multi-Factor Ex-U.S. ETF With Value And Diversification
- UIVM: An ETF That Offers Value, Momentum, And Low-Risk International Stocks (NASDAQ:UIVM)
- Outlook For Global Economy As Middle East Conflict Creates A Critical 'Chokepoint'
- IMOM: Better Tactical ETF Than Long-Term Holding (NASDAQ:IMOM)
- IMTM: A Fair International Momentum ETF, But Lags IDMO (NYSEARCA:IMTM)
- IDMO: Confirmed As A Leading International Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO)
- The Shift To Outcome-Driven ETFs
- The U.S. Dollar’s Slide Has Been A Tailwind For Investing In Foreign Markets
- Data Update 4 For 2026: The Global Perspective
- Global Trade In 2026: Significant Slowdown Amid Large Shifts
- Global Economy Shakes Off Tariff Shock Amid Tech-Driven Boom
- Global Stocks Set To Rally Again In 2026, Though U.S. Market May Regain Lead
- New Year, New Records: Equities Rise As Growth Outlook Improves
- Global Markets In 2026: How Venezuela Could Shift The Outlook
- Yet Another Year Of Economic Resilience
- Equities: Stay Invested, Stay Diversified
Frequently Asked Questions
What is UIVM stock price today?
VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF stock is priced at 77.34 today. It trades within 77.17 - 77.40, yesterday's close was 76.58, and trading volume reached 15. The live price chart of UIVM shows these updates.
Does VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF stock pay dividends?
VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF is currently valued at 77.34. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.33% and USD. View the chart live to track UIVM movements.
How to buy UIVM stock?
You can buy VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF shares at the current price of 77.34. Orders are usually placed near 77.34 or 77.64, while 15 and 0.22% show market activity. Follow UIVM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into UIVM stock?
Investing in VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF involves considering the yearly range 65.85 - 77.40 and current price 77.34. Many compare 2.34% and 6.93% before placing orders at 77.34 or 77.64. Explore the UIVM price chart live with daily changes.
What are VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF in the past year was 77.40. Within 65.85 - 77.40, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 76.58 helps spot resistance levels. Track VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF performance using the live chart.
What are VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (UIVM) over the year was 65.85. Comparing it with the current 77.34 and 65.85 - 77.40 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch UIVM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did UIVM stock split?
VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 76.58, and 7.33% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 76.58
- Open
- 77.17
- Bid
- 77.34
- Ask
- 77.64
- Low
- 77.17
- High
- 77.40
- Volume
- 15
- Daily Change
- 0.99%
- Month Change
- 2.34%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.93%
- Year Change
- 7.33%