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UIVM: VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF

77.34 USD 0.76 (0.99%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

UIVM exchange rate has changed by 0.99% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 77.17 and at a high of 77.40.

Follow VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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UIVM News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is UIVM stock price today?

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF stock is priced at 77.34 today. It trades within 77.17 - 77.40, yesterday's close was 76.58, and trading volume reached 15. The live price chart of UIVM shows these updates.

Does VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF stock pay dividends?

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF is currently valued at 77.34. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.33% and USD. View the chart live to track UIVM movements.

How to buy UIVM stock?

You can buy VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF shares at the current price of 77.34. Orders are usually placed near 77.34 or 77.64, while 15 and 0.22% show market activity. Follow UIVM updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into UIVM stock?

Investing in VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF involves considering the yearly range 65.85 - 77.40 and current price 77.34. Many compare 2.34% and 6.93% before placing orders at 77.34 or 77.64. Explore the UIVM price chart live with daily changes.

What are VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF in the past year was 77.40. Within 65.85 - 77.40, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 76.58 helps spot resistance levels. Track VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF performance using the live chart.

What are VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (UIVM) over the year was 65.85. Comparing it with the current 77.34 and 65.85 - 77.40 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch UIVM moves on the chart live for more details.

When did UIVM stock split?

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 76.58, and 7.33% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
77.17 77.40
Year Range
65.85 77.40
Previous Close
76.58
Open
77.17
Bid
77.34
Ask
77.64
Low
77.17
High
77.40
Volume
15
Daily Change
0.99%
Month Change
2.34%
6 Months Change
6.93%
Year Change
7.33%
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