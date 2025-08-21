货币 / SAP
SAP: SAP SE ADS
253.61 USD 1.27 (0.50%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日SAP汇率已更改0.50%。当日，交易品种以低点248.32和高点254.50进行交易。
关注SAP SE ADS动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
SAP新闻
日范围
248.32 254.50
年范围
217.51 313.28
- 前一天收盘价
- 252.34
- 开盘价
- 251.50
- 卖价
- 253.61
- 买价
- 253.91
- 最低价
- 248.32
- 最高价
- 254.50
- 交易量
- 6.816 K
- 日变化
- 0.50%
- 月变化
- -4.99%
- 6个月变化
- -5.52%
- 年变化
- 9.96%
