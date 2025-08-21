クォートセクション
通貨 / SAP
株に戻る

SAP: SAP SE ADS

269.81 USD 8.49 (3.25%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

SAPの今日の為替レートは、3.25%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり266.49の安値と271.42の高値で取引されました。

SAP SE ADSダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SAP News

1日のレンジ
266.49 271.42
1年のレンジ
217.51 313.28
以前の終値
261.32
始値
268.10
買値
269.81
買値
270.11
安値
266.49
高値
271.42
出来高
5.770 K
1日の変化
3.25%
1ヶ月の変化
1.08%
6ヶ月の変化
0.51%
1年の変化
16.99%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K