SAP: SAP SE ADS
269.81 USD 8.49 (3.25%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
SAPの今日の為替レートは、3.25%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり266.49の安値と271.42の高値で取引されました。
SAP SE ADSダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
266.49 271.42
1年のレンジ
217.51 313.28
- 以前の終値
- 261.32
- 始値
- 268.10
- 買値
- 269.81
- 買値
- 270.11
- 安値
- 266.49
- 高値
- 271.42
- 出来高
- 5.770 K
- 1日の変化
- 3.25%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.08%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 0.51%
- 1年の変化
- 16.99%
