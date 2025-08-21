Devises / SAP
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
SAP: SAP SE ADS
266.88 USD 2.93 (1.09%)
Secteur: Technologie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de SAP a changé de -1.09% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 266.81 et à un maximum de 269.67.
Suivez la dynamique SAP SE ADS. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SAP Nouvelles
- European shares edge higher with US Fed decision in spotlight
- SAP Boosts AI-Driven Recruiting Innovation With SmartRecruiters Buyout
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Johnson & Johnson, SAP, Coca-Cola, Hamilton Beach and SIFCO Industries
- European shares rise as Inditex leads retailers, Novo Nordisk shines
- Oracle shares rise 31% in Frankfurt on half a trillion cloud revenue prospects
- Top Stock Reports for Johnson & Johnson, SAP & Coca-Cola
- 20 stocks to consider if you want alternatives to the expensive S&P 500
- Salesforce Rises 8% in Three Months: Should You Buy CRM Stock Now?
- Oracle's NetSuite Momentum: Can It Boost Cloud Growth to New Heights?
- 5 big analyst AI moves: Price target hikes for TSMC, SAP; ASML upgraded to Buy
- This Country's Stock Market Cannot Be Ignored
- Nemetschek stock rating downgraded to Neutral by BNP Paribas Exane
- Salesforce Stock Remains A Buy As Market Digests Its Maturity (NYSE:CRM)
- Tracking Ruane, Cunniff, & Goldfarb’s Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:SEQUX)
- SAP Expands Sovereign Cloud to Power Europe's Digital & AI Innovation
- SAP share target upped at Barclays as AI and BDC seen adding further growth
- What's Going On With SAP Stock Tuesday? - SAP (NYSE:SAP)
- Salesforce Before Q2 Earnings: Should You Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?
- LinkedIn deepens video ad push, taps more publishers and creators to spur growth
- Should You Buy, Sell or Hold BILL Stock Before Q4 Earnings?
- Global funds shift to semiconductors, away from industrials
- Oracle: My Favorite AI Infrastructure Play (NYSE:ORCL)
- Can IBM's Focus on Innovative AI Solutions Spur an Uptrend?
- Hartford International Equity Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
Range quotidien
266.81 269.67
Range Annuel
217.51 313.28
- Clôture Précédente
- 269.81
- Ouverture
- 269.24
- Bid
- 266.88
- Ask
- 267.18
- Plus Bas
- 266.81
- Plus Haut
- 269.67
- Volume
- 3.949 K
- Changement quotidien
- -1.09%
- Changement Mensuel
- -0.02%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -0.58%
- Changement Annuel
- 15.72%
20 septembre, samedi