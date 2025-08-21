통화 / SAP
SAP: SAP SE ADS
266.88 USD 2.93 (1.09%)
부문: 기술 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
SAP 환율이 오늘 -1.09%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 266.81이고 고가는 269.67이었습니다.
SAP SE ADS 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
266.81 269.67
년간 변동
217.51 313.28
- 이전 종가
- 269.81
- 시가
- 269.24
- Bid
- 266.88
- Ask
- 267.18
- 저가
- 266.81
- 고가
- 269.67
- 볼륨
- 3.949 K
- 일일 변동
- -1.09%
- 월 변동
- -0.02%
- 6개월 변동
- -0.58%
- 년간 변동율
- 15.72%
