SAP: SAP SE ADS
266.88 USD 2.93 (1.09%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SAP ha avuto una variazione del -1.09% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 266.81 e ad un massimo di 269.67.
Segui le dinamiche di SAP SE ADS. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
266.81 269.67
Intervallo Annuale
217.51 313.28
- Chiusura Precedente
- 269.81
- Apertura
- 269.24
- Bid
- 266.88
- Ask
- 267.18
- Minimo
- 266.81
- Massimo
- 269.67
- Volume
- 3.949 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.09%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.02%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -0.58%
- Variazione Annuale
- 15.72%
20 settembre, sabato