货币 / NLR
NLR: VanEck Uranium Nuclear Energy ETF
127.43 USD 0.33 (0.26%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日NLR汇率已更改0.26%。当日，交易品种以低点125.59和高点128.15进行交易。
关注VanEck Uranium Nuclear Energy ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
NLR新闻
日范围
125.59 128.15
年范围
64.40 130.86
- 前一天收盘价
- 127.10
- 开盘价
- 127.27
- 卖价
- 127.43
- 买价
- 127.73
- 最低价
- 125.59
- 最高价
- 128.15
- 交易量
- 1.268 K
- 日变化
- 0.26%
- 月变化
- 9.83%
- 6个月变化
- 73.35%
- 年变化
- 51.97%
