NLR: VanEck Uranium Nuclear Energy ETF

137.18 USD 6.87 (5.27%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio NLR ha avuto una variazione del 5.27% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 130.01 e ad un massimo di 137.97.

Segui le dinamiche di VanEck Uranium Nuclear Energy ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
130.01 137.97
Intervallo Annuale
64.40 137.97
Chiusura Precedente
130.31
Apertura
130.28
Bid
137.18
Ask
137.48
Minimo
130.01
Massimo
137.97
Volume
2.287 K
Variazione giornaliera
5.27%
Variazione Mensile
18.23%
Variazione Semestrale
86.61%
Variazione Annuale
63.60%
21 settembre, domenica