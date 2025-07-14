Valute / NLR
NLR: VanEck Uranium Nuclear Energy ETF
137.18 USD 6.87 (5.27%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio NLR ha avuto una variazione del 5.27% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 130.01 e ad un massimo di 137.97.
Segui le dinamiche di VanEck Uranium Nuclear Energy ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
NLR News
Intervallo Giornaliero
130.01 137.97
Intervallo Annuale
64.40 137.97
- Chiusura Precedente
- 130.31
- Apertura
- 130.28
- Bid
- 137.18
- Ask
- 137.48
- Minimo
- 130.01
- Massimo
- 137.97
- Volume
- 2.287 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 5.27%
- Variazione Mensile
- 18.23%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 86.61%
- Variazione Annuale
- 63.60%
21 settembre, domenica