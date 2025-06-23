QuotesSections
NLR: VanEck Uranium Nuclear Energy ETF

127.10 USD 3.67 (2.81%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

NLR exchange rate has changed by -2.81% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 126.13 and at a high of 130.20.

Follow VanEck Uranium Nuclear Energy ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
126.13 130.20
Year Range
64.40 130.86
Previous Close
130.77
Open
129.38
Bid
127.10
Ask
127.40
Low
126.13
High
130.20
Volume
1.510 K
Daily Change
-2.81%
Month Change
9.54%
6 Months Change
72.90%
Year Change
51.58%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev