NLR: VanEck Uranium Nuclear Energy ETF
127.10 USD 3.67 (2.81%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NLR exchange rate has changed by -2.81% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 126.13 and at a high of 130.20.
Follow VanEck Uranium Nuclear Energy ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
NLR News
Daily Range
126.13 130.20
Year Range
64.40 130.86
- Previous Close
- 130.77
- Open
- 129.38
- Bid
- 127.10
- Ask
- 127.40
- Low
- 126.13
- High
- 130.20
- Volume
- 1.510 K
- Daily Change
- -2.81%
- Month Change
- 9.54%
- 6 Months Change
- 72.90%
- Year Change
- 51.58%
