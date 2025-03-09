货币 / KW
KW: Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc
8.75 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
版块: 房地产 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日KW汇率已更改0.00%。当日，交易品种以低点8.73和高点8.86进行交易。
关注Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
KW新闻
日范围
8.73 8.86
年范围
5.98 11.89
- 前一天收盘价
- 8.75
- 开盘价
- 8.80
- 卖价
- 8.75
- 买价
- 9.05
- 最低价
- 8.73
- 最高价
- 8.86
- 交易量
- 192
- 日变化
- 0.00%
- 月变化
- 0.92%
- 6个月变化
- 0.57%
- 年变化
- -20.53%
