KW: Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc

8.89 USD 0.28 (3.25%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

KWの今日の為替レートは、3.25%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり8.68の安値と9.06の高値で取引されました。

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
8.68 9.06
1年のレンジ
5.98 11.89
以前の終値
8.61
始値
8.95
買値
8.89
買値
9.19
安値
8.68
高値
9.06
出来高
1.132 K
1日の変化
3.25%
1ヶ月の変化
2.54%
6ヶ月の変化
2.18%
1年の変化
-19.26%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K