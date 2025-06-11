货币 / KEQU
KEQU: Kewaunee Scientific Corporation
45.39 USD 0.38 (0.83%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日KEQU汇率已更改-0.83%。当日，交易品种以低点45.03和高点46.05进行交易。
关注Kewaunee Scientific Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KEQU新闻
- Kewaunee Scientific Q1 Earnings Rise Y/Y, Stock Slides 19%
- Kewaunee Scientific appoints J. Jette Campbell to board of directors
- Kewaunee Scientific Q1 Revenue Jumps 47%
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Lowe's, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Marvell Technology and Kewaunee Scientific
- Top Research Reports for Lowe's, Bristol-Myers & Marvell Technology
- Kewaunee Upgraded to Outperform on Nu Aire Synergies, Backlog
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights NVIDIA, Palantir, Coca-Cola, Kewaunee Scientific and Natural Health Trends
- Top Research Reports for NVIDIA, Palantir & Coca-Cola
- Kewaunee Scientific: Huge Improvement In Operational Outlook (Upgrade To Buy) (NASDAQ:KEQU)
- Kewaunee Scientific stock surges 23.5% on strong Q4 earnings
- Kewaunee Scientific Reports Results for Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter
- Kewaunee Scientific to Report Results for Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter
日范围
45.03 46.05
年范围
30.33 71.34
- 前一天收盘价
- 45.77
- 开盘价
- 45.72
- 卖价
- 45.39
- 买价
- 45.69
- 最低价
- 45.03
- 最高价
- 46.05
- 交易量
- 18
- 日变化
- -0.83%
- 月变化
- -19.08%
- 6个月变化
- 12.66%
- 年变化
- 37.34%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值