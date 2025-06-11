Currencies / KEQU
KEQU: Kewaunee Scientific Corporation
45.77 USD 0.47 (1.04%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
KEQU exchange rate has changed by 1.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 45.55 and at a high of 46.63.
Follow Kewaunee Scientific Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
45.55 46.63
Year Range
30.33 71.34
- Previous Close
- 45.30
- Open
- 46.15
- Bid
- 45.77
- Ask
- 46.07
- Low
- 45.55
- High
- 46.63
- Volume
- 14
- Daily Change
- 1.04%
- Month Change
- -18.40%
- 6 Months Change
- 13.60%
- Year Change
- 38.49%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%