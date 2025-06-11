시세섹션
통화 / KEQU
주식로 돌아가기

KEQU: Kewaunee Scientific Corporation

44.01 USD 1.59 (3.49%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

KEQU 환율이 오늘 -3.49%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 43.56이고 고가는 46.02이었습니다.

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

KEQU News

일일 변동 비율
43.56 46.02
년간 변동
30.33 71.34
이전 종가
45.60
시가
45.71
Bid
44.01
Ask
44.31
저가
43.56
고가
46.02
볼륨
38
일일 변동
-3.49%
월 변동
-21.54%
6개월 변동
9.23%
년간 변동율
33.16%
20 9월, 토요일