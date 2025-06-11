통화 / KEQU
KEQU: Kewaunee Scientific Corporation
44.01 USD 1.59 (3.49%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
KEQU 환율이 오늘 -3.49%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 43.56이고 고가는 46.02이었습니다.
Kewaunee Scientific Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KEQU News
- Kewaunee Scientific Q1 Earnings Rise Y/Y, Stock Slides 19%
- 케와니 사이언티픽, J. 제트 캠벨 이사로 임명
- Kewaunee Scientific appoints J. Jette Campbell to board of directors
- Kewaunee Scientific Q1 Revenue Jumps 47%
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Lowe's, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Marvell Technology and Kewaunee Scientific
- Top Research Reports for Lowe's, Bristol-Myers & Marvell Technology
- Kewaunee Upgraded to Outperform on Nu Aire Synergies, Backlog
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights NVIDIA, Palantir, Coca-Cola, Kewaunee Scientific and Natural Health Trends
- Top Research Reports for NVIDIA, Palantir & Coca-Cola
- Kewaunee Scientific: Huge Improvement In Operational Outlook (Upgrade To Buy) (NASDAQ:KEQU)
- Kewaunee Scientific stock surges 23.5% on strong Q4 earnings
- Kewaunee Scientific Reports Results for Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter
- Kewaunee Scientific to Report Results for Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter
일일 변동 비율
43.56 46.02
년간 변동
30.33 71.34
- 이전 종가
- 45.60
- 시가
- 45.71
- Bid
- 44.01
- Ask
- 44.31
- 저가
- 43.56
- 고가
- 46.02
- 볼륨
- 38
- 일일 변동
- -3.49%
- 월 변동
- -21.54%
- 6개월 변동
- 9.23%
- 년간 변동율
- 33.16%
20 9월, 토요일