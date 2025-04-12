货币 / IYE
IYE: iShares U.S. Energy ETF
47.48 USD 0.11 (0.23%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日IYE汇率已更改0.23%。当日，交易品种以低点47.17和高点47.82进行交易。
关注iShares U.S. Energy ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IYE新闻
- Beyond Pledges: A Climate Strategy Investors Can Actually Analyze
- IYE: A 7.3% Energy Sector Shareholder Yield Isn't Enough (Rating Downgrade) (NYSEARCA:IYE)
- Earnings Offer Evidence That U.S. Stocks Can Keep On Keepin' On
- VDE: Understanding The Structure And Suitability Of This Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)
- VDE: The Strategy Behind Vanguard's $9B Energy ETF Powerhouse (NYSEARCA:VDE)
- A Dynamic Market Creates New Sectoral Diversification Opportunities
- Should You Invest in the iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE)?
- Institutional clients power near-record week of equities buying: BofA
- Retail Investors Boost U.S. Equity Buying, Institutions Slow Stock Selling In July
- BofA: Institutional clients led broad-based equity inflows last week
- The Energy Transition Isn’t Just Electric, It’s Molecular
- BofA flags broad client equity inflows as market continues to grind higher
- June Market Recap: Policy Shifts - Themes Endure
- 2025 Midyear Outlook: How Investors Can Get A Grip On Economic Uncertainty
- U.S. Investor Risk Appetite Returns In July, Yet Bearish Stock Outlook Persists
- BofA: Clients unload equities in largest weekly selling since 2023
- U.S. equities see largest client outflows in 10 weeks, BofA says
- Who Will Benefit From Deregulation?
- Midyear Equity Outlook: Staying Selective Amid Volatility
- The Rare Earth Rerun
- 3 Areas To Watch In Energy Markets This Summer
- Mid-Year Perspectives 2025: Cutting Through The Noise
- Institutional, Retail Investors Shed $27B In US Stocks In Early April Sell-Off
- VDE ETF: Energy On The Brink, Why $50 Oil Is Key (NYSEARCA:VDE)
日范围
47.17 47.82
年范围
39.35 51.61
- 前一天收盘价
- 47.37
- 开盘价
- 47.17
- 卖价
- 47.48
- 买价
- 47.78
- 最低价
- 47.17
- 最高价
- 47.82
- 交易量
- 1.078 K
- 日变化
- 0.23%
- 月变化
- -0.88%
- 6个月变化
- -3.42%
- 年变化
- 3.02%
18 九月, 星期四
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 3.7
- 前值
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 7.6
- 前值
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 282 K
- 前值
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 1.935 M
- 前值
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- -0.2%
- 前值
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- $123.1 B
- 前值
- $150.8 B