IYE: iShares U.S. Energy ETF

47.37 USD 0.37 (0.79%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

IYE exchange rate has changed by 0.79% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 46.85 and at a high of 47.50.

Follow iShares U.S. Energy ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
46.85 47.50
Year Range
39.35 51.61
Previous Close
47.00
Open
46.93
Bid
47.37
Ask
47.67
Low
46.85
High
47.50
Volume
2.062 K
Daily Change
0.79%
Month Change
-1.11%
6 Months Change
-3.64%
Year Change
2.78%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev