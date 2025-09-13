货币 / F
F: Ford Motor Company
11.60 USD 0.09 (0.77%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日F汇率已更改-0.77%。当日，交易品种以低点11.51和高点11.78进行交易。
关注Ford Motor Company动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
F新闻
- Tesla Doubles Down on Giga Berlin Output Amid Struggles in Europe
- SCHD ETF News, 9/17/2025 - TipRanks.com
- Wall St futures steady with Fed meeting underway; Powell remarks awaited
- Tesla settles lawsuit over fatal 2019 Autopilot crash - Bloomberg
- Ford takes drastic action to solve $5 billion a year issue
- SCHD ETF News, 9/16/2025 - TipRanks.com
- Oracle, Alphabet and Novo Nordisk rise premarket; Dave & Buster’s falls
- Ford to cut up to 1,000 jobs at German plant amid weak EV demand
- Ford to cut up to 1,000 jobs at German EV plant due to weak demand
- Ford to cut up 1,000 jobs at Germany’s Cologne e-car plant
- Ford to cut up to 1,000 jobs at German plant amid weak EV demand - report
- Ford Cutting 1,000 Jobs at Cologne EV Plant as Demand Slows
- Here's Where the Upside Is for Ford Motor Company Investors
- Is Europe a harbinger for the U.S. on China EVs?
- The U.S. Is Increasing Tariffs! Better Buy: Ford Stock or GM Stock?
- Is Ford Stock a Millionaire Maker?
- China Considers Ban On Flush Door Handles In Cars: Here's Why - Ford Motor (NYSE:F), General Motors (NYSE:GM)
- Why 2025 Is Turning Into a Disaster for Ford Motor Company
- Why I Can't Stop Thinking About Ford's Next $5 Billion Investment
- 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Scoop Up Before It's Too Late
日范围
11.51 11.78
年范围
8.45 11.99
- 前一天收盘价
- 11.69
- 开盘价
- 11.68
- 卖价
- 11.60
- 买价
- 11.90
- 最低价
- 11.51
- 最高价
- 11.78
- 交易量
- 29.787 K
- 日变化
- -0.77%
- 月变化
- -1.28%
- 6个月变化
- 14.85%
- 年变化
- 8.21%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值