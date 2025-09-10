货币 / AXP
AXP: American Express Company
327.14 USD 0.06 (0.02%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日AXP汇率已更改-0.02%。当日，交易品种以低点323.70和高点327.98进行交易。
关注American Express Company动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
323.70 327.98
年范围
220.43 332.46
- 前一天收盘价
- 327.20
- 开盘价
- 327.80
- 卖价
- 327.14
- 买价
- 327.44
- 最低价
- 323.70
- 最高价
- 327.98
- 交易量
- 3.013 K
- 日变化
- -0.02%
- 月变化
- -0.14%
- 6个月变化
- 22.87%
- 年变化
- 20.49%
