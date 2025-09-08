Currencies / AXP
AXP: American Express Company
326.40 USD 0.80 (0.24%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AXP exchange rate has changed by -0.24% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 323.70 and at a high of 327.80.
Follow American Express Company dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
323.70 327.80
Year Range
220.43 332.46
- Previous Close
- 327.20
- Open
- 327.80
- Bid
- 326.40
- Ask
- 326.70
- Low
- 323.70
- High
- 327.80
- Volume
- 1.347 K
- Daily Change
- -0.24%
- Month Change
- -0.37%
- 6 Months Change
- 22.60%
- Year Change
- 20.22%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%