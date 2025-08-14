货币 / ADM
ADM: Archer-Daniels-Midland Company
62.36 USD 1.81 (2.99%)
版块: 消费防御 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日ADM汇率已更改2.99%。当日，交易品种以低点59.92和高点62.92进行交易。
关注Archer-Daniels-Midland Company动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ADM新闻
- 达林配料股价在EPA提出可再生燃料标准后上涨
- Darling Ingredients stock jumps after EPA proposes renewable fuel standards
- Dividend Kings: 2 Ideal Buys In 25 “Safer” Of 56 September Dogs
- ADM surpasses 2025 regenerative agriculture goal ahead of schedule
- RPV: Large Cap Value ETF With High Volatility
- The BLSH Strategy: The Compounding Machine
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Food grocers urge grain traders to uphold Brazil’s soy moratorium initiative
- ADM at Barclays Conference: Strategic Insights and Future Outlook
- Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) Presents at Barclays 18th Annual Global Consumer
- ADM targets $200 million to $300 million in costs cuts in 2025, says CEO Juan Luciano
- The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now
- Mission Produce's Momentum Fades in August: Buy Now or Stay Cautious?
- Archer-Daniels-Midland to cease operations at Bushnell plant
- Potentially 12%-15% Consistent Income: Monthly Options Series (September 2025)
- Best Dividend Aristocrats For September 2025
- Best Dividend Kings: August 2025
- Adm stock hits 52-week high at 62.79 USD
- In niche wheat futures market, rebooted legacy contract fends off new offering from giant rival
- JPMorgan assumes coverage on Archer Daniels Midland stock with Neutral rating
- The Week That Was, The Week Ahead: Macro & Markets, August 17, 2025 - TipRanks.com
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 17
- ADM: Cyclical Dividend King That’s Currently Mispriced (NYSE:ADM)
- Air Products & Chemicals stock price target raised to $335 by TD Cowen
日范围
59.92 62.92
年范围
40.98 64.38
- 前一天收盘价
- 60.55
- 开盘价
- 60.66
- 卖价
- 62.36
- 买价
- 62.66
- 最低价
- 59.92
- 最高价
- 62.92
- 交易量
- 9.575 K
- 日变化
- 2.99%
- 月变化
- -0.38%
- 6个月变化
- 29.06%
- 年变化
- 5.48%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值