ADM: Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

61.62 USD 0.79 (1.30%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ADM ha avuto una variazione del 1.30% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 60.74 e ad un massimo di 61.88.

Segui le dinamiche di Archer-Daniels-Midland Company. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
60.74 61.88
Intervallo Annuale
40.98 64.38
Chiusura Precedente
60.83
Apertura
60.88
Bid
61.62
Ask
61.92
Minimo
60.74
Massimo
61.88
Volume
7.251 K
Variazione giornaliera
1.30%
Variazione Mensile
-1.57%
Variazione Semestrale
27.52%
Variazione Annuale
4.23%
20 settembre, sabato