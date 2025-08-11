QuotesSections
ADM
ADM: Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

61.09 USD 0.54 (0.89%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ADM exchange rate has changed by 0.89% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 59.92 and at a high of 61.25.

Follow Archer-Daniels-Midland Company dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
59.92 61.25
Year Range
40.98 64.38
Previous Close
60.55
Open
60.66
Bid
61.09
Ask
61.39
Low
59.92
High
61.25
Volume
2.086 K
Daily Change
0.89%
Month Change
-2.41%
6 Months Change
26.43%
Year Change
3.33%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%