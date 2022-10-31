The Draggable Candle Timer is a clean, minimal countdown to the next candle close.

Fully customizable and freely draggable, it can be placed anywhere on the chart without interfering with trading or analysis.

The timer runs on the system clock, avoiding the glitches and delays common in candle timers that rely on the Market Watch clock.

An optional candle-close alert can be enabled for traders who want a simple sound notification as the current candle approaches its close — useful for those relying on candle-close triggers for trade execution or management.

To move the timer, double-click to select it, then drag by the upper-left anchor point.





Key Features

Smooth, accurate system-time-based performance

Adjustable pre-alert time (0–59 seconds before candle close)

Fully customizable: choose your own color, size, and font to match your chart style

Optimized for low CPU usage





Notes

When the market is closed, the timer continues running, but candle-close alerts are not issued.

Candle-close alerts are only issued when the chart is active (the chart that is in front and visible), while the MetaTrader terminal itself can run in the background.