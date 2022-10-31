The Draggable Candle Timer for MT4 is a clean, minimal, and fully customizable tool that displays the live countdown to the next candle close.

Designed for flexibility, it can be dragged and repositioned anywhere on the chart, ensuring it never interferes with your analysis. Alerts are toggled directly on the chart with a simple double-click—no need to open the input settings. The timer runs reliably, without the glitches or delays common in other candle timers.

To move the timer: Double-click to select it, then drag it by the upper-left anchor point to your preferred location.

Key Features * Smooth, system-time–based performance * Alerts can be enabled or disabled directly on the chart * Adjustable pre-alert time (0–59 seconds before candle close) * Fully customizable: choose your own color, size, and font to match your chart style







