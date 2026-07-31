Oneway TrendPulse MQL4

Oneway TrendPulse EA - Complete Description

Overview

The Oneway TrendPulse EA is an automated trading robot (Expert Advisor) for MetaTrader 5 that implements a BUY-only trend-following strategy. It combines two popular technical indicators—Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI)—to identify and capitalize on upward trending markets.

Core Strategy Logic

Entry Conditions (ALL must be true):

Fast EMA > Slow EMA → Confirms bullish trend RSI > Threshold → Confirms momentum strength (not overbought, but showing buying pressure) No existing position on the same symbol with the EA's magic number

When all conditions are met, the EA opens a single BUY position with predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit levels.

Exit Management (Progressive):

The EA uses a three-stage risk management system:

Stage Profit Level Action 1 Initial entry Sets fixed SL & TP 2 ≥ BreakEvenPips Moves SL to entry price (breakeven) 3 ≥ TrailingStartPips Activates trailing stop with defined distance

This progressive approach protects profits while allowing trades to run.

Key Features

📊 Technical Indicators

Fast EMA : Configurable period

Slow EMA : Configurable period

RSI: Configurable period with adjustable threshold

💰 Trade Management

Fixed Lot Size : Configurable

Initial Stop Loss : Configurable in pips

Initial Take Profit : Configurable in pips

Breakeven Activation : After specified profit

Trailing Stop: Activates after specified profit, trails by defined distance

🔧 Technical Implementation

Uses closed bar data to avoid repainting

Auto-detects pip size for 3/5-digit brokers

Magic number isolation (prevents conflict with other EAs)

Single position per symbol at any time

How It Works

1. On Each Tick:

First : Checks and manages any existing open position (breakeven/trailing)

Second: Checks for new entry opportunity

2. Position Management Flow:

text Entry → Fixed SL/TP → Profit reaches BreakEvenPips → SL moves to entry → Profit reaches TrailingStartPips → Trailing stop activates → Price continues up → Trailing follows price up → Price retraces → Trailing stop closes position

3. Risk Control:

No averaging or martingale

No multiple entries on same symbol

Protects profits through breakeven and trailing

Fixed risk (defined SL from entry)

Best Use Cases

✅ Suitable For:

Trending markets (strong directional moves)

Higher timeframes (H1, H4, Daily)

Major currency pairs with good trending characteristics

Low volatility environments (reduces whipsaw)

❌ Not Suitable For:

Sideways/Ranging markets (will generate false signals)

High volatility news events (whipsaws and slippage)

Counter-trend strategies (BUY-only during bear markets)

Performance Characteristics

Aspect Behavior Win Rate Moderate (trend-followers have lower win rate) Risk/Reward Fixed ratio based on SL/TP settings Profit Factor Depends on trend selection quality Drawdown Limited by trailing stop and breakeven Trade Frequency Low to moderate (depends on trend persistence)

Customization Options

For Aggressive Trading:

Lower RSI threshold

Reduce TrailingStartPips

Increase Lot Size

For Conservative Trading:

Increase RSI threshold

Increase BreakEvenPips

Reduce Lot Size

For Different Timeframes:

Adjust EMA periods based on timeframe

Adjust SL/TP based on average daily range (ATR)

Technical Notes

Avoids Repainting:

Uses closed bar data → reads completed bar information

Prevents signals from changing on the current forming bar

Symbol Compatibility:

Auto-adapts to 3-digit (JPY pairs) and 5-digit brokers

Works with any symbol supporting EMA and RSI indicators

Trade Management:

Trailing stop overrides breakeven (only one active at a time)

Prevents moving SL downward (protects profits)

Key Takeaways

Oneway TrendPulse EA is a systematic, trend-following robot that uses EMA crossover for trend identification and RSI for momentum confirmation, with a progressive risk management system that locks in profits through breakeven and trailing stops.

Strengths:

Simple, transparent logic

Progressive profit protection

No over-trading (single position)

Customizable parameters

Weaknesses: