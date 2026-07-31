Oneway TrendPulse MQL4

Oneway TrendPulse EA - Complete Description

Overview

The Oneway TrendPulse EA is an automated trading robot (Expert Advisor) for MetaTrader 5 that implements a BUY-only trend-following strategy. It combines two popular technical indicators—Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI)—to identify and capitalize on upward trending markets.

Core Strategy Logic

Entry Conditions (ALL must be true):

  1. Fast EMA > Slow EMA → Confirms bullish trend

  2. RSI > Threshold → Confirms momentum strength (not overbought, but showing buying pressure)

  3. No existing position on the same symbol with the EA's magic number

When all conditions are met, the EA opens a single BUY position with predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit levels.

Exit Management (Progressive):

The EA uses a three-stage risk management system:

Stage Profit Level Action
1 Initial entry Sets fixed SL & TP
2 ≥ BreakEvenPips Moves SL to entry price (breakeven)
3 ≥ TrailingStartPips Activates trailing stop with defined distance

This progressive approach protects profits while allowing trades to run.

Key Features

📊 Technical Indicators

  • Fast EMA: Configurable period

  • Slow EMA: Configurable period

  • RSI: Configurable period with adjustable threshold

💰 Trade Management

  • Fixed Lot Size: Configurable

  • Initial Stop Loss: Configurable in pips

  • Initial Take Profit: Configurable in pips

  • Breakeven Activation: After specified profit

  • Trailing Stop: Activates after specified profit, trails by defined distance

🔧 Technical Implementation

  • Uses closed bar data to avoid repainting

  • Auto-detects pip size for 3/5-digit brokers

  • Magic number isolation (prevents conflict with other EAs)

  • Single position per symbol at any time

How It Works

1. On Each Tick:

  • First: Checks and manages any existing open position (breakeven/trailing)

  • Second: Checks for new entry opportunity

2. Position Management Flow:

text

Entry → Fixed SL/TP → Profit reaches BreakEvenPips → SL moves to entry → Profit reaches TrailingStartPips → Trailing stop activates → Price continues up → Trailing follows price up → Price retraces → Trailing stop closes position

3. Risk Control:

  • No averaging or martingale

  • No multiple entries on same symbol

  • Protects profits through breakeven and trailing

  • Fixed risk (defined SL from entry)

Best Use Cases

✅ Suitable For:

  • Trending markets (strong directional moves)

  • Higher timeframes (H1, H4, Daily)

  • Major currency pairs with good trending characteristics

  • Low volatility environments (reduces whipsaw)

❌ Not Suitable For:

  • Sideways/Ranging markets (will generate false signals)

  • High volatility news events (whipsaws and slippage)

  • Counter-trend strategies (BUY-only during bear markets)

Performance Characteristics

Aspect Behavior
Win Rate Moderate (trend-followers have lower win rate)
Risk/Reward Fixed ratio based on SL/TP settings
Profit Factor Depends on trend selection quality
Drawdown Limited by trailing stop and breakeven
Trade Frequency Low to moderate (depends on trend persistence)

Customization Options

For Aggressive Trading:

  • Lower RSI threshold

  • Reduce TrailingStartPips

  • Increase Lot Size

For Conservative Trading:

  • Increase RSI threshold

  • Increase BreakEvenPips

  • Reduce Lot Size

For Different Timeframes:

  • Adjust EMA periods based on timeframe

  • Adjust SL/TP based on average daily range (ATR)

Technical Notes

Avoids Repainting:

  • Uses closed bar data → reads completed bar information

  • Prevents signals from changing on the current forming bar

Symbol Compatibility:

  • Auto-adapts to 3-digit (JPY pairs) and 5-digit brokers

  • Works with any symbol supporting EMA and RSI indicators

Trade Management:

  • Trailing stop overrides breakeven (only one active at a time)

  • Prevents moving SL downward (protects profits)

Key Takeaways

Oneway TrendPulse EA is a systematic, trend-following robot that uses EMA crossover for trend identification and RSI for momentum confirmation, with a progressive risk management system that locks in profits through breakeven and trailing stops.

Strengths:

  • Simple, transparent logic

  • Progressive profit protection

  • No over-trading (single position)

  • Customizable parameters

Weaknesses:

  • BUY-only (misses short opportunities)

  • Performs poorly in ranging markets

  • Low win rate (typical of trend-followers)

  • No volatility adjustment (fixed pip values)


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CM = "DMF_AI_EA_ROBOT"; Strategy = 1   ElapsedSECONDS = 7 MaxDailyProfit = 3500 MaxDailyLoss = - 1500 MaxMonthlyProfit= 10000 LS= 1.3 CSL= 1.3   ESL= 1.3   PF= 50   STP= 50 CPF= 50 TND= 50 Lot= 150 BLS= 150 CLS= 150 TradingBetween = 16 : 30 - 23 : 30 Risk_Triger=+ 010 Mg = 2001   MAX Range Allowed = 100000   Bars For Range =     1 ️️  backtesting parameters provided Above; for ftmo broker only, account size 100K, Pair USTECHCASH100 Timeframe= H1 or H4. for other brokers and pairs contact supp
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Yang Wu
专家
ATTENTION : The Tiger Locker EA can not be tested in the MT4 strategy tester !!!  Tiger Locker EA  robot is a very Powerful tools and a fully automated robot for  Forex trade.  Tiger Locker EA  is a combination numerous special trend strategy ,that It provides the possibility the best entries of the trade . Tiger Locker EA robot is designed  for medium and long term trading ,the robot will help you deal with and manage emotions ,and you don't need worry about news release any more !!  The tren
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Ionut-danut Cardos
专家
Unlock the Power of Smart Trading with SmartDCA Trader! SmartDCA Trader is your ultimate companion in navigating the dynamic world of Forex trading. Leveraging the highly effective Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) strategy, this expert advisor is designed to optimize your trades, minimize risks, and maximize profits—all with precision and simplicity. Why Choose SmartDCA Trader? Powerful DCA Strategy: Automatically adjusts and averages positions during market fluctuations to secure better entry prices
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Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
专家
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Felix Okiemute Afo
专家
The ASwing Action is recognized as one of the   Best Gold Swing Trading EAs for XAUUSD . This swing trading robot is powered by an advanced   trend-following algorithm   and smart risk management, allowing traders to operate on   M30 and H1 timeframes   with   low drawdown   and maximum accuracy. This   Gold Swing Action EA   is designed for traders who want consistent profits, precise risk control, and high-probability entries in the gold market. Whether you are a beginner or a professional tr
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Sergey Demin
专家
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GoldBulldozer
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
专家
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Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
专家
IndiceFire 是一个专业的自动交易系统，专为 MT4 平台和 S&P500、US30 指数对等指数的交易而设计和优化。 . 该系统在您的终端上独立运行，您可以在您的计算机或 VPS 上运行它，因为在机器人运行时必须打开计算机。 机器人每天 24 小时分析市场，在标准普尔 500 指数的 H4 时间框架上开仓。多亏了它，它比人类更有效。 更新和优化将持续进行，并将提供给买方。 机器人将进一步发展，这将有助于在未来取得更好的交易效果。 不要使用危险的策略。只有真正的止损和获利。 即使您失去互联网连接或电力供应，您的订单也会受到止损保护。 机器人 IndiceFire 的工作原理。 机器人总是执行交易，具有战略性和高质量的结果，请耐心等待，让机器人启动并检查结果，请耐心等待机器人。有时它会在几分钟内进入许多交易，一天几小时。它的策略主要取决于市场。 机器人的工作，为了让机器人以最佳方式工作，在您终端上的标准普尔500指数对（标准普尔500时间框架上的H4）图表上运行它，最低存款为200美元交易1手。1000美元交易5手和 10000 美元在 S&P500 上交易
IndicesLion
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
专家
IndiceLion 是专为 MT4 平台和 S&P500、US30 指数对等指数交易而设计和优化的专业自动交易系统。 . 该系统在您的终端上独立运行，您可以在您的计算机或 VPS 上运行它，因为在机器人运行时必须打开计算机。 该机器人每天 24 小时分析市场，在标准普尔 500 指数的 H1 时间范围内开仓。多亏了它，它比人类更有效。 更新和优化将持续进行，并将提供给买方。 机器人将进一步发展，这将有助于在未来取得更好的交易效果。 不要使用危险的策略。只有真正的止损和获利。 即使您失去互联网连接或电力供应，您的订单也会受到保护止损。 机器人 IndiceLion 的工作原理。 机器人总是执行交易，具有战略性和高质量的结果，请耐心等待，让机器人启动并检查结果，请耐心等待机器人。有时它会在几分钟内进入许多交易，一天几小时。它的战略主要取决于市场。 机器人的工作，为了让机器人以最佳方式工作，在您终端上的标准普尔500指数对（标准普尔500时间框架上的H1）图表上运行它，最低存款为200美元交易1手。1000美元交易5手和 10000 美元在 S&P500 上交易 10
Fidelity MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
3 (5)
专家
Description : Fidelity EA is an Expert Advisor for trading on all Forex pairs and all timeframe. EA is powered with specific trend detection algorithms. The algorithm is fully smart and automatic. So the use and setup of EA is very simple and there is no need to have deep knowledge about the market. Growing the EA : The EA will be updated and supported always. New features will be added later for free. If you need a specific feature to be added to the EA, please write your idea on the comment
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4.72 (43)
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4.25 (48)
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8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the operating system (can match). This function allo
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Aleksandr Shurgin
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After a thorough work and search for the optimal values of each of the Expert Advisor's parameters, the most stable settings of the algorithms have been selected, which do not require over large history periods. The robot uses a universal trading strategy, allowing the use of the currency pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY and other pairs with low spread. The EA trades on a 5-minute timeframe , it uses levels defined automatically on the bases of multiple parallel price movement calculation me
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Nikolaos Bekos
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Jun Hu
专家
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Mikhail Senchakov
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Perfection is a multicurrency, fully automated and secure trading robot. The robot is designed for both portfolio trading and trading a single instrument. The EA does not use averaging methods, the volume of positions is strictly regulated. Orders are opened only in the direction of market movement in a grid. Due to this, the robot operates efficiently on any strong movements. The decision making algorithm does not use indicators. Instead, the robot automatically calculates the key levels, which
Multiday Overlay Strategy
Fabio De Gaetano
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With the Multiday Overlay Strategy EA you can trade in parallel all major/minor/cross pairs in Forex. This EA is rather unique, as it is capable to "follow the market", this means: no optimization is needed; the same set of input parameters is good for all pairs; you do not need to change the input parameters even if market conditions change. This 3 features mean that the EA is not "manually adapted" to a specific pair in a specific timeframe, as it normally happens when you optimize a pair with
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Mehmet Haluk Tunc
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Michal Milko
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Kostiantyn Kuzmin
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Nirundorn Promphao
1 (1)
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Jun Feng
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Jun Feng
专家
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Mehdi Sabbagh
5 (1)
专家
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Herry Gani
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Crypto System Automatic
Michal Milko
专家
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Herry Gani
专家
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Andrey Spiridonov
专家
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Herry Gani
专家
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Pisces EA
Nuttawut Khiawkiri
专家
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Aleksandr Shurgin
专家
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Aleksandr Shurgin
专家
Эксперт для работы на основных валютных парах. Открытие сделок на основе анализа ценового движения. Вход в рынок отложенными динамическими ордерами, всегда выставляет StopLoss  и  TakeProfit, не использует мартингейл и усреднение. Робот не выходит за границы заложенной в него стратегии, соблюдает заданный уровень риска и контролирует расширения спреда, выбирая наиболее благоприятные моменты входа в сделку. Для эффективной работы желательно провести оптимизацию для каждой валютной пары. Для ускор
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Minh Nguyen Nam
专家
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Saijohn Sanavong
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Mehmet Haluk Tunc
专家
22.12.2020 New version is released. Bug fixed and exit by MA removed.Improved fully automated Expert Advisor without martingale. Follow the trend. Checking important trade levels. It is complex calculated to catch right trend strategy. Special candles, custom indicator and maths are used for entries. Live Results shown at here  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/669290   Default settings recomended for EURUSD m1/m5  gmt +3(or +2 winter time) .  Click here for the symbol sets you can make testing .
Standard Oscilators
Mars Safin
专家
Робот Standard Oscilators в своей работе использует широкий набор стандартных индик а торов MT4. Торговые решения принимаются на основе комплексного анализа показаний индикаторов. Без мартингейла. Без сетки ордеров — в любой момент времени может быть открыта только одна сделка. Робот создан строго для пары EurUsd, для таймфрейма H1. Торговые решения принимаются после закрытия очередной свечи. Для минимизации неизбежной в определенных условиях просадки и восстановления из нее в роботе реализован
Tiger Security
Yang Wu
专家
ATTENTION : The Tiger Security EA can not be tested in the MT4 strategy tester !!!  TigerSecurity EA  robot is a fully automated robot for  Forex trade.  TigerSecurity EA  is a combination numerous special trend strategy ,that It provides the possibility the best entries of the trade . TigerSecurity EA robot is designed  for medium and long term trading ,the robot will help you deal with and manage emotions ,and you don't need worry about news release any more !!  The trend is the key ,the Tige
CeleritasForex
Sergei Kravchenko
专家
Представляем вашему вниманию новый форекс советник CeleritasForex. Вариант советника торгующего по тренду, подойдет для более продвинутого трейдера, так как имеет небольшое количество настроек позволяющих использовать наиболее прибыльные стратегии трейдинга на выбор пользователя.Кроме этого предоставляется возможность отрегулировать такие параметры как проскальзывание, риск торговли, размер максимального спреда и размер стоп ордеров.Торговый робот открывает позиции при достижении ценой уровней п
Global EA DJ
Global Scale Europe Consulting, S.L.
专家
Robot experto diseñado para valorar las tendencias del mercado especialmente  y apropiado para operar sobre el índice Dow Jones. Realiza operaciones de forma automática siguiendo la tendencia del mercado en las últimas horas. Adecuado para todo tipo de usuarios interesados en un robot sencillo de gestionar, muy intuitivo y apto para personas no expertas.
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DMSL Pro Ultra
Michael Oko Oboh
指标
DMSL Pro Ultra is a professional MetaTrader 5 (MT5) trading indicator that helps traders understand market structure and identify high-probability trading zones. It automatically detects important support and resistance levels, highlights major swing highs and lows, and displays market structure changes in real time. The indicator is designed to reduce chart clutter while providing clear, actionable trading information. Key Features Automatic Support & Resistance Detection Identifies strong supp
FREE
AdaptiveTrendEnsemble
Michael Oko Oboh
指标
Volume Arrow Scanner MT5 The Volume Arrow Scanner is a professional multi-timeframe trend and momentum indicator designed to identify high-probability buying and selling opportunities by analyzing market direction, momentum changes, and crossover events. It displays all trading signals directly on the price chart, allowing traders to quickly identify potential entries and exits without using a separate indicator window. Key Features Multi-Timeframe Trend Analysis The indicator can analyze price
FREE
RSI Trend Signals
Michael Oko Oboh
指标
RSI SIGNAL Indicator RSI SIGNAL is a technical trading indicator designed to help traders identify high-probability Buy and Sell opportunities by combining RSI momentum analysis with price action and trend confirmation. Main Purpose The indicator analyzes the current market condition and produces clear BUY and SELL signals directly on the chart. Instead of relying on RSI alone, it can use multiple confirmations to reduce weak or misleading signals. Key Features BUY Signals — identifies b
FREE
LiquiditySweepHunter
Michael Oko Oboh
指标
OVERVIEW Liquidity Sweep Hunter  identifies liquidity highs and lows across three different lookback periods and keeps them active until they are mitigated. This creates a persistent view of where resting liquidity has formed instead of only showing the latest swing points. The indicator also displays a heatmap that highlights the relative strength of active liquidity levels and generates reversal signals after price sweeps multiple visible liquidity bands before reclaiming them. Optional tr
FREE
CTR H4 Base Arrow
Michael Oko Oboh
指标
CRT H4 ARROW Strategy CRT H4 ARROW High-Probability Continuation & Reversal Trading Strategy The CRT H4 ARROW Strategy is a professional price action trading method designed to identify high-probability institutional entries using Candle Range Theory (CRT) on the 4-Hour (H4) timeframe. Rather than chasing the market, the strategy waits for price to reach a predefined CRT Entry Level , where institutional buying or selling pressure is likely to appear. This allows traders to enter with clearly
FREE
Breakout Arrows Mt4
Michael Oko Oboh
5 (1)
指标
Trend Breakout Arrows Indicator The Trend Breakout Arrows Indicator is a momentum-based signal tool designed to identify potential bullish and bearish breakout opportunities. It displays clear arrow signals directly on the price chart, helping traders quickly recognize possible trend changes and continuation setups. Up Arrow (Buy Signal) A magenta up arrow appears below a candle when bullish momentum begins to strengthen. This signal indicates that buying pressure may be overtaking selling press
LiquiditySweepHunter MT4
Michael Oko Oboh
指标
OVERVIEW Liquidity Sweep Hunter  identifies liquidity highs and lows across three different lookback periods and keeps them active until they are mitigated. This creates a persistent view of where resting liquidity has formed instead of only showing the latest swing points. The indicator also displays a heatmap that highlights the relative strength of active liquidity levels and generates reversal signals after price sweeps multiple visible liquidity bands before reclaiming them. Optional tr
FREE
RangeDetector mt5
Michael Oko Oboh
指标
A Range Detector Indicator is a technical analysis tool designed to automatically identify when the market is not trending and is instead moving inside a sideways consolidation structure (range) . In professional trading systems, it is less about drawing boxes and more about classifying market state : trend vs range. To understand it properly, you need to see it as a market regime detector , not just a support/resistance tool. 1. What a “range” actually means (core concept) A market is consid
FREE
SMC Indicator Box
Michael Oko Oboh
指标
SMC Institutional Visualizer with Weekly Range Box - Detect Liquidity Sweeps, BOS, Order Blocks, FVGs & Weekly Key Levels Complete Smart Money Concepts (SMC) indicator for institutional trading visualization. Detects Liquidity Sweeps, Break of Structure (BOS), Order Blocks, and Fair Value Gaps (FVG). Now includes Weekly Range Box showing last closed weekly candle's high, low, and midline. Fully customizable colors and styles. Perfect for price action and supply/demand traders. Long Description
FREE
SmartMarketStructure Line mt5
Michael Oko Oboh
指标
The Breakout and Structural Shift The indicator registers a true breakout when the price aggressively pushes past a previously established level and closes outside of it. To confirm a change to a Bullish structure: The price must break above the previous high . Once a candle closes above that peak, the old resistance is broken. The structure officially shifts because the market has just created a Higher High , signaling that buyers are firmly in control. To confirm a change to a Bearish structur
FREE
Awesome SnR
Michael Oko Oboh
指标
Awesome AO 4-Color AUTO REFRESH Indicator Advanced Momentum & Zero-Cross Visualization Tool for MT4 The Awesome AO 4-Color AUTO REFRESH indicator is a powerful upgraded version of the classic Awesome Oscillator designed for professional Forex traders who want cleaner momentum visualization, automatic chart marking, and better trade confirmation. Built by FXSignalSpot , this indicator transforms the standard AO into a more advanced trading assistant by adding: 4-color momentum histogram logic Aut
FREE
SmartMarketStructure Line
Michael Oko Oboh
指标
The Breakout and Structural Shift The indicator registers a true breakout when the price aggressively pushes past a previously established level and closes outside of it. To confirm a change to a Bullish structure: The price must break above the previous high . Once a candle closes above that peak, the old resistance is broken. The structure officially shifts because the market has just created a Higher High , signaling that buyers are firmly in control. To confirm a change to a Bearish structur
FREE
FX Strength Pro Pullback
Michael Oko Oboh
指标
1. STRUCTURAL STRENGTH (0-9 Scale) The indicator analyzes each currency's position relative to its daily range across all 28 major pairs: Price position within the daily high/low range is converted to a 0-9 score using a statistical distribution model Base currency receives a score proportional to its strength Quote currency receives the inverse score (9 - base score) Final structural strength = average score across all pairs the currency participates in text STRONG currencies (score ≥ 6.0) → Po
FREE
Currency Strength Index Indicator
Michael Oko Oboh
指标
Currency Strength Meter Dashboard Indicator Overview The Currency Strength Meter Dashboard is a professional-grade MetaTrader 4 (MT4) indicator developed by fxsignalspot.com . It provides traders with a comprehensive, real-time view of currency strength across 8 major currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, CAD, AUD, JPY, NZD) and 28 currency pairs. The indicator features an interactive on-chart dashboard with multiple display modes, customizable color-coded strength zones, trend/range meters, trade bia
FREE
FNSignal Channel
Michael Oko Oboh
指标
FNCD (Fisher Normalized Cumulative Deviation) Indicator Overview The FNCD is a momentum oscillator that combines statistical normalization with the Fisher Transform to create a highly responsive yet smooth indicator. It measures how far price has deviated from its mean in terms of standard deviations, then applies the Fisher Transform to normalize the distribution. The result is a bounded oscillator with clear crossover signals, displayed as a two-color histogram against a signal line. How It Wo
FREE
Trend Mega Hilo
Michael Oko Oboh
指标
Trend Mega Profit Hilo is a powerful non-repainting trend momentum indicator designed to help traders identify bullish and bearish market direction with improved clarity and stability. It combines advanced price normalization, logarithmic momentum calculation, and exponential smoothing to deliver clean trend histograms, smoothed signal lines, and early reversal indications. This indicator is built specifically for traders who want: Stable non-repainting signals Cleaner trend visualization Reduce
CloudScalper Gold
Michael Oko Oboh
专家
CloudScalper Gold: 高频趋势突破专家 CloudScalper Gold 是一款专为黄金市场 (XAUUSD) 的高波动环境而设计的优质智能交易系统 (EA)。它将快速入场逻辑 color 与“安全至上”的防御套件相结合。 精准入场: 与长期留在市场中的“网格”或“马丁格尔”机器人不同，它使用挂单突破策略。 “云”防御: 具有多层退出系统。如果趋势转变，EA 会触发紧急平仓。 智能保本: 一旦交易获利，EA 会自动将止损移至入场价。 账户安全: 内置回撤限制。如果权益下降 10%，将暂停交易。 参数 描述 RiskInPercentage 每笔交易占账户余额的风险百分比（如 1.0%）。 MaxSpreadPips 允许的最大点差；防止在高成本峰值期间入场。
Price Action Trend Pro Combo mt4
Michael Oko Oboh
指标
一句话理解 这是一个 二合一的智能指示器 ——把 RSI 和 MACD 两位“专家”的意见打包成一个简单的结论：出现箭头，就行动；没有箭头，就等待。 而且箭头 不会重绘 ，收盘后是什么样，永远就是什么样。 它解决了什么问题 很多交易者同时看 RSI（判断动量和超买超卖）和 MACD（判断趋势方向），但两者经常给出矛盾信号。 这个指示器的做法是： 只有两人同时同意 ，才发出信号。这就过滤掉了大量假信号和模糊时段。 你实际看到的东西 独立的指示器窗口（不遮住 K 线图） 清晰的 买入箭头 和 卖出箭头 放大版的 MACD 柱状图（更容易看清动量变化） RSI 和 MACD 的线依然在，但你的注意力只需放在箭头上 谁适合用 新手 ：不用学两个指标如何配合，跟着箭头做即可 老手 ：节省时间，快速过滤噪音，且不重绘的特性让回测结果可信 所有讨厌信号闪烁的人 为什么它不重绘 因为它的判断逻辑基于 完整收盘后的价格数据 。信号只有在满足条件的那一刻才会固定下来，之后不会因为后续 K 线的变化而修改之前的箭头。 这意味着你可以放心做回测，也能在实盘中信任你看到的每一个信号。 底层特点（不复杂地说） 它
Velocity Cross AI
Michael Oko Oboh
指标
This indicator is basically a zero-line momentum oscillator with built-in buy/sell crossover signals , designed to behave like a smoothed “pressure gauge” for price direction. What the indicator does It works in two layers: 1. Main Oscillator (Subwindow line) The yellow line (buffer 0) is a custom Fisher-style normalized momentum value . It is built from: Highest close over a period Lowest close over a period Mid price (Open + Close)/2 Recursive smoothing (previous values influence current
Entry and exit arrow
Michael Oko Oboh
指标
ENTRY AND EXIT ARROWS Indicator – Description The Entry and Exit Arrows indicator is a simple yet effective momentum-based tool designed to highlight potential buy and sell opportunities directly on the chart using visual arrows. It works by comparing two internal momentum measurements with different sensitivities. When both measurements align in the same direction, the indicator confirms a stronger directional bias and plots a signal. How It Works Buy Signal (Lime Arrow Below Candle): Appea
ForceWave
Michael Oko Oboh
指标
Product Description ForceWave is an advanced momentum and trend-strength indicator designed to help traders identify market pressure, directional strength, and potential reversals with reduced repainting behavior. It analyzes price movement using a smoothed force-wave algorithm and displays bullish and bearish momentum directly in a separate indicator window for easier market interpretation. The indicator was developed with a focus on confirmed candle calculations, helping traders reduce false s
Visible Range High Low MT4
Michael Oko Oboh
指标
Visible Range High Low MT4 (Non-Repainting) Overview The Visible Range High Low indicator is designed to help traders instantly identify the most critical price levels on their chart. It dynamically scans a user-defined number of bars to detect the visible range's absolute high and low, marking these pivot points directly on the chart. Key Features: Non-Repainting Logic: Once a high or low is identified and plotted, it remains fixed, allowing for reliable back-testing and historical analysis. C
Binary Signal Arrows
Michael Oko Oboh
指标
Binary Signal Arrow / Scalper Arrow Indicator This is a zero-lag momentum arrow indicator that plots buy/sell signals directly on the chart when momentum reaches exhaustion points. What it shows: Lime histogram = Bullish momentum Red histogram = Bearish momentum Up arrows (Blue/Yellow) = Buy signals (momentum strengthening or weakening at thresholds) Down arrows (Pink/Yellow) = Sell signals How it triggers: The indicator plots arrows when momentum changes character after sensitivity bars (defaul
SpeedMomentum
Michael Oko Oboh
指标
Adaptive Tick Impulse Momentum Meter PRO Institutional Non-Repainting Momentum Engine for MT4 The Adaptive Tick Impulse Momentum Meter PRO is an advanced institutional-style momentum and speed detection indicator designed for traders who want to identify explosive market moves before they fully develop. Unlike traditional indicators that rely on lagging averages or simple candle analysis, this engine combines: Tick imbalance analysis Adaptive volatility intelligence Momentum acceleration Kalman
FVG Change Indicator
Michael Oko Oboh
指标
FVG CHANGE INDICATOR Product Description A reliable trend-following indicator that DOES NOT repaint - what you see is what you get! The FVG CHANGE INDICATOR is a professional trend detection system that helps you identify market direction with confidence. Unlike many indicators that change signals after the fact (repainting), this modified version locks in signals on closed bars only, giving you trustworthy entry points you can act on. How It Works The indicator analyzes price action using a uni
Volume Arrow Signal
Michael Oko Oboh
指标
Volume Arrow Signal Product Description Volume Arrow Signal is a smart trading indicator designed to help traders identify potential buy and sell opportunities using price action, volume behavior, and directional arrow signals. The indicator places clear arrows directly on the chart, making it easy to spot possible market reversals, trend continuations, and entry opportunities without spending hours analyzing charts manually. Whether you are trading Gold (XAUUSD) , Forex pairs, Indices, or Crypt
Borders Arrow Signals MT4
Michael Oko Oboh
指标
Borders Arrow Signals MT4 The Ultimate Non-Repainting Smart Arrow Trading Indicator Borders Arrow Signals MT4 is a professional-grade MetaTrader 4 indicator designed for traders who demand precision, reliability, and high-probability trade entries. Built for the MT4 trading platform, it delivers intelligent Buy and Sell signals based on advanced market analysis while maintaining exceptional speed and efficiency. Unlike conventional arrow indicators that repaint historical signals and create fals
Beast Entry Signal
Michael Oko Oboh
指标
Beast Entry Signal for MetaTrader 4 Beast Entry Signal is a professional MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to help traders identify potential Buy and Sell opportunities with clear, easy-to-read arrow signals. It combines advanced momentum and trend analysis to deliver accurate entry signals while keeping the chart clean and simple. The indicator uses a non-repainting signal system, ensuring that once a candle closes, the signal remains fixed. This gives traders confidence when reviewing historical
Advanced Signal Dashboard MT4
Michael Oko Oboh
指标
This indicator provides a comprehensive multi-symbol dashboard for monitoring market signals across multiple instruments simultaneously from a single chart window. It combines two momentum-based analytical methods to identify potential trading opportunities, with signals generated exclusively on confirmed closed candle data to ensure stability and eliminate repainting issues. The dashboard displays real-time signal states - buy, sell, or neutral - for each monitored symbol, allowing traders to e
LiquiditySweep AutoTargets
Michael Oko Oboh
指标
LiquiditySweepEngineAutoTargets Advanced Liquidity, Market Structure & Precision Signal Indicator for MetaTrader 4 LiquiditySweepEngineAutoTargets is an advanced multi-layer market analysis indicator designed to identify high-probability trading opportunities by combining market structure, liquidity behavior, order blocks, breakout confirmation, retests, dynamic support and resistance, higher-timeframe bias, and a weighted confluence scoring system into one unified MT4 trading tool. The system
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