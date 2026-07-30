LiquiditySweepHunter MT4

OVERVIEW

Liquidity Sweep Hunter  identifies liquidity highs and lows across three different lookback periods and keeps them active until they are mitigated. This creates a persistent view of where resting liquidity has formed instead of only showing the latest swing points.

The indicator also displays a heatmap that highlights the relative strength of active liquidity levels and generates reversal signals after price sweeps multiple visible liquidity bands before reclaiming them. Optional trade drawings project a stop loss, reward target, and intermediate target levels directly on the chart.

🟠 CONCEPTS

  • Liquidity Level — A price extreme detected from fast, medium, and slow lookback windows. Matching levels are merged so nearby highs or lows are treated as the same liquidity area.
  • Liquidity Heatmap — A visual strength map where colour represents the relative strength of each active liquidity level compared to the other visible levels.
  • Multi-Level Liquidity Sweep — A reversal condition where price sweeps at least two visible liquidity bands and then closes back beyond the reclaim level within a limited number of bars. An optional strength filter can require the swept levels to exceed a minimum average strength.

🟠 FEATURES

  • Liquidity Heatmap — Displays active liquidity levels using a colour gradient that reflects their relative strength.
  • Multi-Level Sweep Signals — Plots bullish and bearish reversal labels after confirmed liquidity sweep and reclaim events.
  • Trade Projection Boxes — Draws entry, stop loss, reward zone, and target milestone levels after each signal.
  • Trade Progress Display — Fills the target area as price reaches successive target levels and marks completed trades with a check mark.



🟠 HOW TO USE

  • Watch the heatmap to identify where stronger liquidity has accumulated around current price.
  • Wait for a bullish or bearish sweep signal after price clears multiple liquidity bands and reclaims the area.
  • Use the optional trade projection as a visual reference for the calculated stop loss, reward target, and target milestones.
  • Increase the lookback values to focus on broader liquidity zones or decrease them to detect more local levels.
  • Adjust the sweep strength filter if you want signals only when stronger liquidity zones are involved.


🟠 CONCLUSION

Liquidity Sweep Hunter combines persistent liquidity mapping, a relative strength heatmap, and multi-level liquidity sweep detection in a single indicator. It also provides optional trade projections that remain on the chart after each signal. Together these features help traders monitor where liquidity has formed, when it has been swept, and where price has reclaimed the area.
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如果你象这个项目一样,就有5个饥饿审查。 这项指标采用了既定价格的公开、高、低价和关闭价格 可以对特定时间区加以调整。 许多机构和专业人士都认为这些是重要的。 贸易商可以为你了解他们可能更进一步的地点, 积极。 现有期间为: 前一日。 前一星期。 曾任Month。 曾任。 前一年。 或: 目前日。 目前周。 目前 Month。 目前配额。 今年。
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现在优惠 30%！ 任何新手或专业交易者的最佳解决方案！ 该指标是一款独特、高质量、且价格合理的交易工具，因为我们已经整合了许多专有功能和新公式。 依据此更新，您将能够显示双重时间帧区域。 您不仅可以显示一个较高的时间帧，还可以同时显示图表时间帧，加上更高的时间帧：显示嵌套时区。 供需双方所有交易者都会喜欢它。 :) 重要信息披露 高级供需的最大潜力，请访问 https://www.mql5.com/zh/blogs/post/720245   想象您的交易如何得以改善，是因为您能够精准定位入场或目标位吗？ 构建于新的底层算法，它可以更轻松地识别出买卖双方之间的潜在失衡。 这是因为它以图形方式展示供需最强劲区域，及其过去的表现（显示旧区域）。 这些功能旨在帮助您更轻松地发现最佳入场区域和价位。 现在您可以针对您的交易品种和时间帧来优化和编辑区域强度！ 高级供需指标适用于所有产品和时间帧。 它是一个新的公式，非常新的功能是两个区域强度函数可由用户输入进行调整！ 这在交易中是一大优势。 当您学习如何使用专有功能，例如带有价格游离最小 X 因子的区域强度时，您能够判断该区域强劲与否。 供需
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Built-in multi-symbol scanner — traffic-light grid for up to 30 pairs across four timeframes. No separate scanner file required. BUY, SELL, WAIT cells with confluence score and recent structure event. Full alignment with AI Trade Idea — current chart cell reads live engine data so scanner, dashboard, and AI panel always show the same verdict, score, and reason. Per-cell explain popup — four-section breakdown of what is happening, how the score was built, what to look for, and what to watch out
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目前8折优惠! 对任何新手或专家交易者来说都是最好的解决方案! 这个指标是专门用来显示任何符号的货币强度，如异国货币对、商品、指数或期货。它是同类产品中的第一个，任何符号都可以添加到第9行，以显示黄金、白银、石油、DAX、US30、MXN、TRY、CNH等的真实货币强度。这是一个独特的、高质量的、负担得起的交易工具，因为我们已经纳入了一些专有的功能和一个新的公式。想象一下，你的交易将如何改善，因为你能够准确地确定新趋势或剥头皮机会的触发点？ 用户手册：点击这里   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/708876 它适用于所有时间框架。你将很快能够看到TREND! 根据新的基础算法设计，它使识别和确认潜在交易变得更加容易。这是因为它以图形方式显示了8种主要货币和一种符号的强弱。 该指标显示了8种主要货币（澳元加元瑞士法郎欧元英镑日元新西兰美元）的强弱线，再加上一个符号! 该指标显示了符号的真实价值。例如：对于XAUUSD（黄金）：价格以美元报价。如果黄金在上涨，你怎么能知道是黄金的强势还是美元的弱势？只有当黄金走强时，我们才会进行交易。该指
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Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
指标
趨勢捕捉指標 趨勢捕捉指標結合了作者獨有的客製化自適應趨勢分析指標，用於分析市場價格趨勢。它透過過濾掉短期噪音，並專注於潛在的動能強度、波動性擴張和價格結構行為，來識別真實的市場方向。此外，它還結合了平滑和趨勢過濾等客製化指標，例如移動平均線、相對強弱指標 (RSI) 和波動率過濾器。 您可以在這裡查看實際運行情況以及我的其他產品： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。 重要提示！購買後請立即聯繫我，以獲取使用說明和額外獎勵！ 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。
AW Candle Patterns MT4
AW Trading Software Limited
指标
AW 蜡烛形态指标是高级趋势指标与强大的蜡烛形态扫描仪的组合。它是识别和突出显示 30 个最可靠的烛台形态的有用工具。此外，它是一个基于彩色条的电流趋势分析器，带有   可调整大小和定位的插件多时间框架趋势面板。根据趋势过滤调整模式显示的独特能力。 优点： 轻松识别蜡烛形态 不重绘结果 内置多时间趋势面板 禁用模式类型（1、2、3 根蜡烛） 显示形态时趋势过滤的调整 MT5 version - >   HERE   / Instructions and description  -> HERE 显示模式列表： 锤模式 固定/固定 看跌 Harami / 看涨 Harami 看跌 Harami Cross / 看涨 Harami Cross 枢轴点反转向上/枢轴点反转向下 双柱低位收盘价较高/双柱低位收盘价较低 收盘价反转向上 / 收盘价反转向下 中性条 /     两个中性条 双内/内/外 向上推力杆/向下推力杆 晚星/晨星 晚上十字星 / 早上十字星 吞没看跌线/吞没看涨线 镜子酒吧 流星 乌云盖顶 十字星 输入变量： Main settings Trend Filtering Mo
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (68)
指标
Scalper Inside PRO 帮你分析日内趋势，在入场前就把交易规划好。核心是三套专属策略，让你更精准地读懂市场。信号一出现，指标就自动判断行情方向并计算关键价位，你能提前看到潜在入场点、预期的止损以及多个止盈位。详尽的绩效统计会展示不同品种和策略在历史上的表现，帮你根据当前行情挑选合适的资产。它既可以作为独立的剥头皮工具，也可以融入你的系统，或者作为你自己 EA 的基础。运行于 MetaTrader 4 平台。 指标会直接在图表上标出入场、三个止盈位 - TP1、TP2、TP3 以及一个可选止损。你甚至可以接入自己的箭头指标，检验它们的统计数据和盈利能力。 购买后请直接联系我，即可获得指标的专属附赠 add-ons、更多关于实盘运用的说明，以及把它正确接入你自己交易系统和 EA 的帮助。 指标主要功能 内置三套专属交易策略，可即时切换。 箭头信号出现后即时计算价位：入场以及 TP1、TP2、TP3 多级目标立刻显示，方便你提前规划交易。开启手动或自动计算后，会显示止损位。 三套策略均内置优化模块：自动把参数适配到当前品种和周期，帮你快速筛选资产（仅在实时状态下可用）。 HTF
All in One Trade
Alexey Minkov
4.5 (28)
指标
All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) – Since 2015. The All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) determines daily targets for EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD, AUDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, AUDUSD, and USDJPY. All other modules work with any trading instruments. The indicator includes various features, such as Double Channel trend direction, Price channel, MA Bands, Fibo levels, Climax Bar detection, and others. The AOTI indicator is based on several trading strategies, and
Color Trend FX
Alexey Minkov
4.5 (4)
指标
Color Trend FX 直接在图表上显示当前的趋势方向，并标出入场点、trailing 跟踪止损位以及可能的出场点。该指标专为想看到开仓点、获得平仓建议并查看历史表现的交易者设计。它可以作为独立工具使用，也可以作为您自己交易系统的一部分，或作为您 Expert Advisors 的基础。 指标以彩色圆点的形式显示信号，圆点跟随趋势，同时充当持仓的 trailing 跟踪止损位。当行情动能减弱、价格开始从极值回撤时，会出现一个提示出场 / 平仓的信号。 购买后请直接联系我，获取关于如何在交易中使用该指标，以及如何将其正确接入您自己的交易系统和 Expert Advisors 的更多信息。 主要功能 趋势圆点跟随价格，充当持仓的 trailing 跟踪止损位。 当行情动能减弱、价格从极值回撤时，出现出场信号。 不重绘信号：信号出现在已收盘的 K 线上，固定不动，之后不会重新计算。 趋势变化提醒：终端弹窗、声音提示、Push 和 Email（需要在终端中额外设置）。 可灵活调节信号过滤器灵敏度（Accuracy Delta）以及出场检测灵敏度，适配不同品种和周期。 可选的时间过滤器：设
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.67 (12)
指标
这个指标是我们2个产品 Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics 的一个超级组合。 它适用于所有时间框架，并以图形方式显示8种主要货币和一种符号的强势或弱势冲动! 该指标专门用于显示任何符号的货币强度加速，如黄金、异国货币对、商品、指数或期货。这是它的第一个指标，任何符号都可以被添加到第9行，以显示黄金、白银、石油、DAX、US30、MXN、TRY、CNH等的真实货币强度加速（冲动或速度）。 建立在新的基础算法上，它使识别和确认潜在的交易更加容易。这是因为它以图形方式显示了一种货币的强势或弱势是否正在加速，并测量了这种加速的速度--把它想象成你汽车中的速度表。当你加速时，事情显然会发生得更快，这在外汇市场上也是一样的，即如果你配对的货币正在向相反的方向加速，你就会发现一个潜在的有利可图的交易。 动态市场斐波那契28水平被用作警报触发器，将适应市场活动。如果冲动击中黄色触发线，你将收到警报。然后你就知道作为一个交易员应该做什么。货币对和方向已经给出。只需点击警报按钮，就可以切换到该货
ECM Channel MT4
Paulo Rocha
指标
ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
4.71 (7)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Smart Trend Trading System 目前价格为 $99 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $199 。 特别优惠： 购买 Smart Trend Trading System 后，请发送私信给我，即可免费领取 Smart Universal EA ，并将您的 Smart Trend 信号转换为自动交易。 Smart Trend Trading System 是一套完整的交易系统，具备不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的特点，专为希望获得更清晰信号、更准确趋势方向以及更有组织交易方式的交易者打造。 Online course , manual and [download presets] . 它将 10 多种交易工具 整合到一个系统中，包括趋势检测、反转区域、Smart Cloud、移动止损逻辑、支撑与阻力、K线着色、提醒以及多周期分析。 该系统旨在帮助您应对不同的市场环境： 趋势市场： 识别主要趋势，发现回调，跟随动能，并通过止损指导和移动止损选项寻找更清晰的入场机会。
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (37)
指标
Scalper Vault 是一个专业的剥头皮系统，为您提供成功剥头皮所需的一切。该指标是一个完整的交易系统，可供外汇和二元期权交易者使用。推荐的时间范围是 M5。 该系统为您提供趋势方向的准确箭头信号。它还为您提供顶部和底部信号以及江恩市场水平。无论您拥有何种交易经验，该系统都易于使用。您只需要遵循简单的规则并每天重复该过程。 建议将此系统用于主要货币对。感谢您的关注！ 请注意，该指标在策略测试器中可能无法正常工作。因此，我建议仅在模拟或真实账户的真实交易条件下使用该系统。 指示器提供所有类型的警报，包括推送通知。 购买指标后请与我联系。我将免费与您分享我的个人交易建议和出色的奖励指标！ 祝您交易愉快，盈利！
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
指标
TREND LINES PRO 帮助您了解市场真正的方向转变点。该指标显示真实的趋势反转点以及主要参与者重新入场的时机。 您可以看到 BOS线、 趋势变化和更高时间框架的关键水平——无需复杂的设置或不必要的干扰。信号不会重绘，并在K线收盘后仍然保留在图表上。 VERSION MT 5    -   与……搭配使用时，可发挥其最大潜力   RFI LEVELS PRO 指示器 该指标显示的内容： 实际变化 趋势（BOS 线） 一旦信号出现，它就始终有效！这与会重绘的指标有着重要的区别，后者可能会发出信号后又改变信号，从而导致资金损失。现在，您可以更精准、更准确地进入市场。此外，还有一个功能，会在箭头出现后为K线着色，直到达到目标价位（止盈）或出现反转信号为止。 重复条目   以及主要玩家的充值 为了提高寻找入场点时的视觉清晰度，我们创建了一个模块，该模块首先显示买入/卖出区域，并在该区域内寻找最佳入场点。此外，我们还加入了智能逻辑来管理止损位，该逻辑会随着时间的推移逐步降低止损位的大小，从而降低入场交易时的初始风险（移动止损位）。 信号强度水平（BOS） 该指标采用三个显著性等级来衡量
Volume Break Oscillator MT4
Roberto Bonati
指标
成交量突破震荡指标是一种以震荡指标的形式将价格变动与成交量趋势相匹配的指标。 我想将成交量分析整合到我的策略中，但大多数成交量指标都令我失望， 例如 OBV、资金流量指数、A/D，还有成交量加权 Macd 和许多其他指标。 因此，我为自己编写了这个指标，我对它的实用性感到满意，因此我决定将其发布到市场上。 主要特点： 它突出显示了价格在成交量增加（突破）支持下朝某个方向移动的阶段。 它突出显示了成交量增加停止并因此市场收缩的阶段。 它突出显示了价格和成交量均未移动的阶段，尤其是在时间范围（<=15 分钟）的日内交易中，因此市场已为未来的运行做好准备。 当其他 EA 交易程序发出的虚假信号不受交易量增加的支持时，可过滤掉这些信号。 它使趋势和范围阶段可视化变得非常容易 输入参数： 计算设置： 计算类型：快速、正常、慢速，用于监控短期、中期和长期，保持在同一时间范围内。 计算周期：计算周期 交易量设置： 交易量类型：TickVolume（主要用于外汇）和RealVolume（用于股票市场） 信号设置： 信号周期：信号线周期 突破水平：突破信号的阈值水平 警报设置 警报类型：收盘
Forex Breath System
Oleg Rodin
5 (5)
指标
Forex Breath System 它是一个基于趋势的交易系统，可用于任何市场。您可以将此系统用于货币、金属、商品、指数、加密货币甚至股票。它也可以在任何时间范围内使用。该系统是通用的。它显示趋势并提供趋势箭头信号。当信号出现在趋势方向时，该指标还可以为您提供特殊类型的警报，从而使趋势交易成为一项简单的任务。 该指标非常易于使用，因为它根本不需要处理任何难以理解的设置。 您只需将其附加到图表中即可开始交易。无论您喜欢哪种交易风格，系统都会帮助您了解市场的方向以及趋势方向上可能的入场点。 该系统将对所有交易者有所帮助，无论他们的交易经验水平如何。 该指示器提供所有类型的警报，包括推送通知。 购买后请联系我以获得交易说明和丰厚奖金！ 祝您交易愉快、盈利！
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DMSL Pro Ultra
Michael Oko Oboh
指标
DMSL Pro Ultra is a professional MetaTrader 5 (MT5) trading indicator that helps traders understand market structure and identify high-probability trading zones. It automatically detects important support and resistance levels, highlights major swing highs and lows, and displays market structure changes in real time. The indicator is designed to reduce chart clutter while providing clear, actionable trading information. Key Features Automatic Support & Resistance Detection Identifies strong supp
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AdaptiveTrendEnsemble
Michael Oko Oboh
指标
Volume Arrow Scanner MT5 The Volume Arrow Scanner is a professional multi-timeframe trend and momentum indicator designed to identify high-probability buying and selling opportunities by analyzing market direction, momentum changes, and crossover events. It displays all trading signals directly on the price chart, allowing traders to quickly identify potential entries and exits without using a separate indicator window. Key Features Multi-Timeframe Trend Analysis The indicator can analyze price
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RSI Trend Signals
Michael Oko Oboh
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RSI SIGNAL Indicator RSI SIGNAL is a technical trading indicator designed to help traders identify high-probability Buy and Sell opportunities by combining RSI momentum analysis with price action and trend confirmation. Main Purpose The indicator analyzes the current market condition and produces clear BUY and SELL signals directly on the chart. Instead of relying on RSI alone, it can use multiple confirmations to reduce weak or misleading signals. Key Features BUY Signals — identifies b
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LiquiditySweepHunter
Michael Oko Oboh
指标
OVERVIEW Liquidity Sweep Hunter  identifies liquidity highs and lows across three different lookback periods and keeps them active until they are mitigated. This creates a persistent view of where resting liquidity has formed instead of only showing the latest swing points. The indicator also displays a heatmap that highlights the relative strength of active liquidity levels and generates reversal signals after price sweeps multiple visible liquidity bands before reclaiming them. Optional tr
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CTR H4 Base Arrow
Michael Oko Oboh
指标
CRT H4 ARROW Strategy CRT H4 ARROW High-Probability Continuation & Reversal Trading Strategy The CRT H4 ARROW Strategy is a professional price action trading method designed to identify high-probability institutional entries using Candle Range Theory (CRT) on the 4-Hour (H4) timeframe. Rather than chasing the market, the strategy waits for price to reach a predefined CRT Entry Level , where institutional buying or selling pressure is likely to appear. This allows traders to enter with clearly
FREE
Breakout Arrows Mt4
Michael Oko Oboh
5 (1)
指标
Trend Breakout Arrows Indicator The Trend Breakout Arrows Indicator is a momentum-based signal tool designed to identify potential bullish and bearish breakout opportunities. It displays clear arrow signals directly on the price chart, helping traders quickly recognize possible trend changes and continuation setups. Up Arrow (Buy Signal) A magenta up arrow appears below a candle when bullish momentum begins to strengthen. This signal indicates that buying pressure may be overtaking selling press
RangeDetector mt5
Michael Oko Oboh
指标
A Range Detector Indicator is a technical analysis tool designed to automatically identify when the market is not trending and is instead moving inside a sideways consolidation structure (range) . In professional trading systems, it is less about drawing boxes and more about classifying market state : trend vs range. To understand it properly, you need to see it as a market regime detector , not just a support/resistance tool. 1. What a “range” actually means (core concept) A market is consid
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SMC Indicator Box
Michael Oko Oboh
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SMC Institutional Visualizer with Weekly Range Box - Detect Liquidity Sweeps, BOS, Order Blocks, FVGs & Weekly Key Levels Complete Smart Money Concepts (SMC) indicator for institutional trading visualization. Detects Liquidity Sweeps, Break of Structure (BOS), Order Blocks, and Fair Value Gaps (FVG). Now includes Weekly Range Box showing last closed weekly candle's high, low, and midline. Fully customizable colors and styles. Perfect for price action and supply/demand traders. Long Description
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SmartMarketStructure Line mt5
Michael Oko Oboh
指标
The Breakout and Structural Shift The indicator registers a true breakout when the price aggressively pushes past a previously established level and closes outside of it. To confirm a change to a Bullish structure: The price must break above the previous high . Once a candle closes above that peak, the old resistance is broken. The structure officially shifts because the market has just created a Higher High , signaling that buyers are firmly in control. To confirm a change to a Bearish structur
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Awesome SnR
Michael Oko Oboh
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Awesome AO 4-Color AUTO REFRESH Indicator Advanced Momentum & Zero-Cross Visualization Tool for MT4 The Awesome AO 4-Color AUTO REFRESH indicator is a powerful upgraded version of the classic Awesome Oscillator designed for professional Forex traders who want cleaner momentum visualization, automatic chart marking, and better trade confirmation. Built by FXSignalSpot , this indicator transforms the standard AO into a more advanced trading assistant by adding: 4-color momentum histogram logic Aut
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SmartMarketStructure Line
Michael Oko Oboh
指标
The Breakout and Structural Shift The indicator registers a true breakout when the price aggressively pushes past a previously established level and closes outside of it. To confirm a change to a Bullish structure: The price must break above the previous high . Once a candle closes above that peak, the old resistance is broken. The structure officially shifts because the market has just created a Higher High , signaling that buyers are firmly in control. To confirm a change to a Bearish structur
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FX Strength Pro Pullback
Michael Oko Oboh
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Currency Strength Index Indicator
Michael Oko Oboh
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FNSignal Channel
Michael Oko Oboh
指标
FNCD (Fisher Normalized Cumulative Deviation) Indicator Overview The FNCD is a momentum oscillator that combines statistical normalization with the Fisher Transform to create a highly responsive yet smooth indicator. It measures how far price has deviated from its mean in terms of standard deviations, then applies the Fisher Transform to normalize the distribution. The result is a bounded oscillator with clear crossover signals, displayed as a two-color histogram against a signal line. How It Wo
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Trend Mega Hilo
Michael Oko Oboh
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Trend Mega Profit Hilo is a powerful non-repainting trend momentum indicator designed to help traders identify bullish and bearish market direction with improved clarity and stability. It combines advanced price normalization, logarithmic momentum calculation, and exponential smoothing to deliver clean trend histograms, smoothed signal lines, and early reversal indications. This indicator is built specifically for traders who want: Stable non-repainting signals Cleaner trend visualization Reduce
CloudScalper Gold
Michael Oko Oboh
专家
CloudScalper Gold: 高频趋势突破专家 CloudScalper Gold 是一款专为黄金市场 (XAUUSD) 的高波动环境而设计的优质智能交易系统 (EA)。它将快速入场逻辑 color 与“安全至上”的防御套件相结合。 精准入场: 与长期留在市场中的“网格”或“马丁格尔”机器人不同，它使用挂单突破策略。 “云”防御: 具有多层退出系统。如果趋势转变，EA 会触发紧急平仓。 智能保本: 一旦交易获利，EA 会自动将止损移至入场价。 账户安全: 内置回撤限制。如果权益下降 10%，将暂停交易。 参数 描述 RiskInPercentage 每笔交易占账户余额的风险百分比（如 1.0%）。 MaxSpreadPips 允许的最大点差；防止在高成本峰值期间入场。
Price Action Trend Pro Combo mt4
Michael Oko Oboh
指标
一句话理解 这是一个 二合一的智能指示器 ——把 RSI 和 MACD 两位“专家”的意见打包成一个简单的结论：出现箭头，就行动；没有箭头，就等待。 而且箭头 不会重绘 ，收盘后是什么样，永远就是什么样。 它解决了什么问题 很多交易者同时看 RSI（判断动量和超买超卖）和 MACD（判断趋势方向），但两者经常给出矛盾信号。 这个指示器的做法是： 只有两人同时同意 ，才发出信号。这就过滤掉了大量假信号和模糊时段。 你实际看到的东西 独立的指示器窗口（不遮住 K 线图） 清晰的 买入箭头 和 卖出箭头 放大版的 MACD 柱状图（更容易看清动量变化） RSI 和 MACD 的线依然在，但你的注意力只需放在箭头上 谁适合用 新手 ：不用学两个指标如何配合，跟着箭头做即可 老手 ：节省时间，快速过滤噪音，且不重绘的特性让回测结果可信 所有讨厌信号闪烁的人 为什么它不重绘 因为它的判断逻辑基于 完整收盘后的价格数据 。信号只有在满足条件的那一刻才会固定下来，之后不会因为后续 K 线的变化而修改之前的箭头。 这意味着你可以放心做回测，也能在实盘中信任你看到的每一个信号。 底层特点（不复杂地说） 它
Velocity Cross AI
Michael Oko Oboh
指标
This indicator is basically a zero-line momentum oscillator with built-in buy/sell crossover signals , designed to behave like a smoothed “pressure gauge” for price direction. What the indicator does It works in two layers: 1. Main Oscillator (Subwindow line) The yellow line (buffer 0) is a custom Fisher-style normalized momentum value . It is built from: Highest close over a period Lowest close over a period Mid price (Open + Close)/2 Recursive smoothing (previous values influence current
Entry and exit arrow
Michael Oko Oboh
指标
ENTRY AND EXIT ARROWS Indicator – Description The Entry and Exit Arrows indicator is a simple yet effective momentum-based tool designed to highlight potential buy and sell opportunities directly on the chart using visual arrows. It works by comparing two internal momentum measurements with different sensitivities. When both measurements align in the same direction, the indicator confirms a stronger directional bias and plots a signal. How It Works Buy Signal (Lime Arrow Below Candle): Appea
ForceWave
Michael Oko Oboh
指标
Product Description ForceWave is an advanced momentum and trend-strength indicator designed to help traders identify market pressure, directional strength, and potential reversals with reduced repainting behavior. It analyzes price movement using a smoothed force-wave algorithm and displays bullish and bearish momentum directly in a separate indicator window for easier market interpretation. The indicator was developed with a focus on confirmed candle calculations, helping traders reduce false s
Visible Range High Low MT4
Michael Oko Oboh
指标
Visible Range High Low MT4 (Non-Repainting) Overview The Visible Range High Low indicator is designed to help traders instantly identify the most critical price levels on their chart. It dynamically scans a user-defined number of bars to detect the visible range's absolute high and low, marking these pivot points directly on the chart. Key Features: Non-Repainting Logic: Once a high or low is identified and plotted, it remains fixed, allowing for reliable back-testing and historical analysis. C
Binary Signal Arrows
Michael Oko Oboh
指标
Binary Signal Arrow / Scalper Arrow Indicator This is a zero-lag momentum arrow indicator that plots buy/sell signals directly on the chart when momentum reaches exhaustion points. What it shows: Lime histogram = Bullish momentum Red histogram = Bearish momentum Up arrows (Blue/Yellow) = Buy signals (momentum strengthening or weakening at thresholds) Down arrows (Pink/Yellow) = Sell signals How it triggers: The indicator plots arrows when momentum changes character after sensitivity bars (defaul
SpeedMomentum
Michael Oko Oboh
指标
Adaptive Tick Impulse Momentum Meter PRO Institutional Non-Repainting Momentum Engine for MT4 The Adaptive Tick Impulse Momentum Meter PRO is an advanced institutional-style momentum and speed detection indicator designed for traders who want to identify explosive market moves before they fully develop. Unlike traditional indicators that rely on lagging averages or simple candle analysis, this engine combines: Tick imbalance analysis Adaptive volatility intelligence Momentum acceleration Kalman
FVG Change Indicator
Michael Oko Oboh
指标
FVG CHANGE INDICATOR Product Description A reliable trend-following indicator that DOES NOT repaint - what you see is what you get! The FVG CHANGE INDICATOR is a professional trend detection system that helps you identify market direction with confidence. Unlike many indicators that change signals after the fact (repainting), this modified version locks in signals on closed bars only, giving you trustworthy entry points you can act on. How It Works The indicator analyzes price action using a uni
Volume Arrow Signal
Michael Oko Oboh
指标
Volume Arrow Signal Product Description Volume Arrow Signal is a smart trading indicator designed to help traders identify potential buy and sell opportunities using price action, volume behavior, and directional arrow signals. The indicator places clear arrows directly on the chart, making it easy to spot possible market reversals, trend continuations, and entry opportunities without spending hours analyzing charts manually. Whether you are trading Gold (XAUUSD) , Forex pairs, Indices, or Crypt
Borders Arrow Signals MT4
Michael Oko Oboh
指标
Borders Arrow Signals MT4 The Ultimate Non-Repainting Smart Arrow Trading Indicator Borders Arrow Signals MT4 is a professional-grade MetaTrader 4 indicator designed for traders who demand precision, reliability, and high-probability trade entries. Built for the MT4 trading platform, it delivers intelligent Buy and Sell signals based on advanced market analysis while maintaining exceptional speed and efficiency. Unlike conventional arrow indicators that repaint historical signals and create fals
Beast Entry Signal
Michael Oko Oboh
指标
Beast Entry Signal for MetaTrader 4 Beast Entry Signal is a professional MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to help traders identify potential Buy and Sell opportunities with clear, easy-to-read arrow signals. It combines advanced momentum and trend analysis to deliver accurate entry signals while keeping the chart clean and simple. The indicator uses a non-repainting signal system, ensuring that once a candle closes, the signal remains fixed. This gives traders confidence when reviewing historical
Advanced Signal Dashboard MT4
Michael Oko Oboh
指标
This indicator provides a comprehensive multi-symbol dashboard for monitoring market signals across multiple instruments simultaneously from a single chart window. It combines two momentum-based analytical methods to identify potential trading opportunities, with signals generated exclusively on confirmed closed candle data to ensure stability and eliminate repainting issues. The dashboard displays real-time signal states - buy, sell, or neutral - for each monitored symbol, allowing traders to e
Oneway TrendPulse MQL4
Michael Oko Oboh
专家
Oneway TrendPulse EA - Complete Description Overview The Oneway TrendPulse EA is an automated trading robot (Expert Advisor) for MetaTrader 5 that implements a BUY-only trend-following strategy . It combines two popular technical indicators—Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI)—to identify and capitalize on upward trending markets. Core Strategy Logic Entry Conditions (ALL must be true): Fast EMA > Slow EMA → Confirms bullish trend RSI > Threshold → Confirms mom
LiquiditySweep AutoTargets
Michael Oko Oboh
指标
LiquiditySweepEngineAutoTargets Advanced Liquidity, Market Structure & Precision Signal Indicator for MetaTrader 4 LiquiditySweepEngineAutoTargets is an advanced multi-layer market analysis indicator designed to identify high-probability trading opportunities by combining market structure, liquidity behavior, order blocks, breakout confirmation, retests, dynamic support and resistance, higher-timeframe bias, and a weighted confluence scoring system into one unified MT4 trading tool. The system
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