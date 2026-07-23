Gold Trade Manager SLTP

Gold Trade Manager is a lightweight utility that handles the management side of your trading, so you can focus on your entries.

It does not open trades and it does not generate signals. Instead, it professionally manages the positions you open — manually or with another EA — with a focus on XAUUSD/Gold, though it works on any symbol.





FEATURES





- Risk-based lot sizing: shows the position size calculated from your account risk percentage and stop-loss distance, with a fixed-lot option

- Stop Loss and Take Profit: choose fixed points or ATR-based distances

- Break-even: moves the stop loss to entry (plus an offset) once profit reaches your trigger

- Trailing stop: fixed-point or ATR trailing that only moves in your favour, and respects the broker's minimum stop distance

- Session filter: manage trades only within your chosen trading hours, including sessions that run overnight

- Clean, fully commented code with grouped inputs, easy to read and adapt





HOW TO USE





1. Attach the EA to a chart and enable AutoTrading

2. Open your trades manually or with any other EA

3. Set MagicNumber to 0 to manage every position on the symbol, or to a specific number to manage only matching positions





The EA fills in a stop loss or take profit only when one is missing, so any level you set yourself is left untouched.





NOTES





This is a management tool, not a trading strategy. It does not predict the market and it cannot guarantee profit. Always test on a demo account first and choose settings that match your own risk tolerance.

Feedback and suggestions are welcome.